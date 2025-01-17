‘A Winning Throwback To The Day-In-The-Hood Comedy.’ Critics Have Seen One Of Them Days, And They’re All In On Issa Rae’s Buddy Flick
Keke Palmer and SZA star in upcoming film.
It’s hard to argue with the energy that Keke Palmer brings to the screen or the music SZA has graced us with over the years, and now these two talents are coming together for the buddy comedy One of Them Days by producer Issa Rae. It will be the film debut for the four-time Grammy winner and Oscar nominee, while Palmer returns to the big screen in her first major starring role since she became a horror movie final girl in Nope. Critics had the opportunity to screen the film ahead of its release to the 2025 movie calendar, and they say the stars bring the fun.
Keke Palmer and SZA star as roommates Dreux and Alyssa, respectively, who are on a race against the clock after Alyssa’s boyfriend spent their rent money. In CinemaBlend’s review of One of Them Days, Sarah El-Mahmoud writes that they go on a hilariously relatable search to make some fast money and avoid eviction, all while bringing the fun best friend energy to the screen. She rates it 3.5 stars out of 5, saying:
Alison Willmore of Vulture says the movie impressively balances its characters’ exhaustion with the goofiness of the situations they find themselves in. Keke Palmer also proves herself, again, as an under-rated talent. Willmore continues:
Lovia Gyarkye of THR agrees that Keke Palmer shines in One of Them Days, and newcomer SZA holds her own. More than anything, Gyarkye says, the ride-or-die duo inspire nostalgia for the female friendships Issa Rae’s projects have become known for. The critic continues:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety calls One of Them Days “a winning throwback to the kind of day-in-the-hood comedy they used to make in the ’90s,” in the same vein as Friday. The screenplay has a “screwball recklessness,” the critic writes, with Keke Palmer commanding the screen and SZA sizzling in her debut. Gleiberman continues:
Adrian Horton of The Guardian gives the movie 3 out of 5 stars, calling the ride that the two best friends take as “bumpy but fun.” The lead actresses are the highlight of the movie — specifically, the critic notes, their “rat-a-tat banter.” The movie may go too far at times, but that shouldn’t deter audiences from a trip to the theater. Horton writes:
This movie sounds like one hell of a wild ride, which is really all I’d expect from Issa Rae, Keke Palmer and SZA. Critics overall seem to agree, as the movie holds an impressive 95% Rotten Tomatoes score from 38 critics as of this writing. If you want to go on this adventure, whose objective is the all-too-familiar chore of paying rent, One of Them Days hits the big screen on Friday, January 17.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.