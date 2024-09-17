Critics Are Praising Halle Berry In Never Let Go, But Opinions Of The 'Eerie' Survival Horror Vary Overall
Will you be tethered to your theater seat this weekend?
Spooky stuff led the pack at the box office last weekend with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Speak No Evil, and on Friday they’ll be joined by a couple of other upcoming horror movies for those hoping to stay in the spirit of the season. Halle Berry stars in Never Let Go, and critics had the chance to screen the movie ahead of its September 20 release on the 2024 movie calendar. Let’s take a look at what they’re saying.
The survival horror sees Halle Berry as the mother of twin boys in a world that’s supposedly been taken over by a malicious spirit. The family’s bond is broken and their lives become at risk when one of her sons begins to doubt the evil’s existence. In CinemaBlend’s review of Never Let Go, Eric Eisenberg says Berry gives a great performance that will keep audiences guessing throughout the disturbing adventure. He rates it 4 out of 5 stars, writing:
Bill Bria of SlashFilm also praises Halle Berry, rating the movie 8.5 out of 10 and saying that while Never Let Go has vibes of A Quiet Place or something from M. Night Shyamalan, director Alexandre Aja’s fractured fairy tale continues to reveal new layers as it unfolds that will stick with audiences after the lights come back up. Bria writes:
Mae Abdulbaki of ScreenRant gives the movie 3 out of 5 stars, saying the flick’s engrossing premise keeps moviegoers engaged even through its lulls. Halle Berry is great, as expected, but child actors Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins steal the show. Abdulbaki continues:
The critics seem to agree that the performances sell this story, but William Bibbiani of The Wrap still feels that Never Let Go is grasping at straws. Halle Berry is perfectly matched by the young actors, who play her twins as “desperate and haunted,” the critic says. Bibbiani continues:
David Rooney of THR says Never Let Go starts out intriguing enough and provides a few jump scares, but the critic says there’s only so much mileage the film can get out of making us wonder if Halle Berry’s character is sane or not before it becomes monotonous. Rooney continues:
The critics may not be completely satisfied with all aspects of Alexandre Aja’s latest venture, but they mostly agree that there are scares to be had and that the three leading actors are up to the task. Will you be supporting Halle Berry’s new movie on opening weekend? If the critics above have piqued your interest, Never Let Go will be in theaters on Friday, September 20.
