Halle Berry Called On Fans To Support Her New Movies, And Their Reactions Were Great

A new film from Halle Berry may have left us longing last year, but when it comes to the 2024 movie schedule , the Oscar-winner has not one, but two films to promote! The actress is leading a Netflix action movie this summer and a super creepy horror movie this fall. When Berry called on her fans to support what’s coming up for her on screen, they didn’t give it a second thought.

Halle Berry has some really sweet fans, and she must know it! The X-Men actress took to Twitter this week to ask her “fam” on the social media site to back what she has coming up. Here’s the post:

THE UNION - Aug. 16 (@netflix)Never Let Go - Sep. 27 (@Lionsgate) Need my Twitter fam to do what’s needed. 😌 pic.twitter.com/qBtgbLiX22July 3, 2024

If you have a Netflix subscription , you can catch Halle Berry in an action comedy called The Union on August 16. The movie has her playing Roxanne, the ex-girlfriend of a construction worker from Jersey, Mike (played by Mark Wahlberg). Roxanne shows up out of the blue to recruit him on a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission from an agency called The Union, which does the dirty work for the CIA and FBI.

The Union trailer already sold us on Berry and Wahlberg as an action duo, and this Twitter user is very much ready to support the actress with both movies:

Halle Berry doing her own marketing has definitely worked on ME and I will be seated for both cinematic experiences. https://t.co/HxhUS7Xh7P pic.twitter.com/c1iKAjex1sJuly 3, 2024

As it turns out, Halle Berry has a ton of ride-or-die fans. Here’s another response:

Halle could be in a movie reading a phone book for 2hrs and guess what? pic.twitter.com/Dvp2ZqAhDX https://t.co/Dt8fRlPmpCJuly 3, 2024

A little over a month after The Union starts streaming on Netflix, Halle Berry has a film among this year's upcoming horror movies . The actress is the suspicious lead of Never Let Go from The Hills Have Eyes and Crawl director Alexandre Aja.

In Never Let Go, Berry plays the mother to twin sons who have been haunted by an evil spirit for years, leaving them confined to their desolate home and being tethered to each other by ropes. However, when one of her kids starts to question the validity of the occurrences, the stakes only get higher among the family of three.

The Never Let Go trailer came out in the spring to introduce the horror movie that looks to include an especially great performance from Halle Berry. We have our theories about what the twist could be, and the actor’s fans are ready to be seated in theaters, no questions asked. I hope this guy likes horror movies:

Say less…. when you call https://t.co/GiNKB0BKMd pic.twitter.com/ijlFbzo5E6July 3, 2024

Although Halle Berry’s career has certainly hit its ebbs and flows, including with the actress once accepting a Razzie for Catwoman , she also has had huge moments, like being the first (and only) Black actress to win Best Actress at the Oscars. Here’s another fan comment:

You already know. 😌✊🏾🪬🫶🏾✨ pic.twitter.com/VuTg65GeOtJuly 3, 2024

On a real note, if you support your favorite actors, like Halle Berry, via streaming or buying a movie ticket, it really does help their careers. If Berry’s Netflix film hits the streaming service’s top 10 and makes a killing at the box office, you’ll likely only see her more in movies!

Here’s one more:

We got you Halle!!!!! Me: running to the theatre. pic.twitter.com/uic2xLeLYEJuly 3, 2024

Well, you have the dates!! Halle Berry movies are abound in the near future! Go and support!