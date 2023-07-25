Critics Have Seen Haunted Mansion, And Their Reactions Range From ‘Wacky Fun’ To ‘Undead On Arrival’
A new take on the popular ride.
No matter which genre of movie you prefer to see at the theater, it seems there’s likely a big summer movie that meets your needs. While many seem to be taking in the “Barbenheimer” double feature, others may be looking for something more family-friendly or horror that will leave them shaking. Haunted Mansion, which is set to hit the big screen on July 28, may just satisfy those latter two audiences, as Rosario Dawson and LaKeith Stanfield lead an impressive cast in the newest take on the popular Disney ride. Critics have seen the Justin Simien movie, so let’s see if this one we want to make time for this weekend.
First reactions to early screenings had moviegoers surprised that the plot addressed loss and grief, but they said there were plenty of laughs to be had, as well as some jump scares. It sounds like a little bit of everything, so let’s see what the critics are saying. In CinemaBlend’s review of Haunted Mansion, Eric Eisenberg calls it a great introduction to the horror genre for younger audiences. He rates the movie 3.5 out of 5 stars, writing:
Molly Edwards of GamesRadar rates it 4 out of 5 stars, saying Haunted Mansion breathes new life into the Disney ride, providing unexpected emotional heft with a cast that appears to be having a blast. Justin Simien packs in the Easter eggs, but knowledge of the ride isn’t a prerequisite, the critic says, writing:
Valerie Complex of Deadline says this movie would be a decent option for movie night at your house but isn’t sure it’s worth the price of a trip to the theater. Unlike the ride it’s inspired by, Haunted Mansion is less of an enchanting journey and more of a haphazard tour through an amusement park, the critic says. Complex continues:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire also agrees the early potential is squandered and that the film is better suited for release on Disney+ than in theaters. Justin Simien brings some big ideas to the table, but they never quite take shape, Ehrlich writes. He grades it a C-, calling it “undead on arrival”:
Luke Y. Thompson of the AV Club also gave Haunted Mansion a C-, noting that while LaKeith Stanfield shines, the other actors don't bring the same level of commitment. At times, Thompson says, the movie feels like an eternal cycle of the 9-minute ride, which nobody needs for 123 minutes. The critic continues:
The critics seem to be split over this one; however, if it sounds like a movie you and your family might enjoy, you should check it out for yourself and draw your own conclusions. Haunted Mansion is set to hit theaters on Friday, July 28. That’s not the only scary movie hitting the screen, either, so check out all of the upcoming horror movies, as well as our 2023 Movie Schedule to find release dates for films of all genres.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
