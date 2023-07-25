Critics Have Seen Haunted Mansion, And Their Reactions Range From ‘Wacky Fun’ To ‘Undead On Arrival’

No matter which genre of movie you prefer to see at the theater, it seems there’s likely a big summer movie that meets your needs. While many seem to be taking in the “Barbenheimer” double feature , others may be looking for something more family-friendly or horror that will leave them shaking . Haunted Mansion, which is set to hit the big screen on July 28, may just satisfy those latter two audiences, as Rosario Dawson and LaKeith Stanfield lead an impressive cast in the newest take on the popular Disney ride. Critics have seen the Justin Simien movie, so let’s see if this one we want to make time for this weekend.

First reactions to early screenings had moviegoers surprised that the plot addressed loss and grief, but they said there were plenty of laughs to be had, as well as some jump scares. It sounds like a little bit of everything, so let’s see what the critics are saying. In CinemaBlend’s review of Haunted Mansion , Eric Eisenberg calls it a great introduction to the horror genre for younger audiences. He rates the movie 3.5 out of 5 stars, writing:

On par with other modern kid-focused scary fare like Eli Roth’s The House With A Clock In Its Walls, Rob Letterman's Goosebumps, and Anne Fletcher’s Hocus Pocus 2, it pairs a talented, charismatic cast with a supernatural mystery that toes the line when it comes to mature content, and delivers compelling characters, exciting production design and effects, and an engaging story. It has its messy spots, including an unclear idea of what to do with Owen Wilson and issues when the action moves away from the titular house, but more of it works than doesn’t.

Molly Edwards of GamesRadar rates it 4 out of 5 stars, saying Haunted Mansion breathes new life into the Disney ride, providing unexpected emotional heft with a cast that appears to be having a blast. Justin Simien packs in the Easter eggs, but knowledge of the ride isn’t a prerequisite, the critic says, writing:

Anchoring all the wacky fun is a surprisingly emotional performance from LaKeith Stanfield as tour guide Ben, a widower consumed by grief. Chase Dillon, meanwhile, is a moving standout as a struggling, sweet but socially awkward youngster; the film's exploration of loss tugs hard at the heartstrings and makes for a cathartic third act, proving it was well worth re-opening the Mansion doors.

Valerie Complex of Deadline says this movie would be a decent option for movie night at your house but isn’t sure it’s worth the price of a trip to the theater. Unlike the ride it’s inspired by, Haunted Mansion is less of an enchanting journey and more of a haphazard tour through an amusement park, the critic says. Complex continues:

Haunted Mansion starts with promise, offering laughs and clever quips that promise a light-hearted romp through a spooky narrative. It tries to be existential as the story touches upon the theme of grief and the lingering effects it can have on individuals. However, this thematic exploration isn’t a priority in the script which leads to a missed opportunity for emotional depth. The initial charm from the start of the film is replaced by a conventional and predictable storyline that feels hurried, thus creating a narrative jumble that seems thrown together rather than carefully constructed.

David Ehrlich of IndieWire also agrees the early potential is squandered and that the film is better suited for release on Disney+ than in theaters. Justin Simien brings some big ideas to the table, but they never quite take shape, Ehrlich writes. He grades it a C-, calling it “undead on arrival”:

That disappointment proves typical of this sleepy, hollow story about a headless ghost and the gaggle of humans trapped in his murder house, as Simien’s first studio feature neither follows through on its promises nor makes good on its threats. It might chill a decent chunk of its target audience, easing the pre-teen crowd into PG-13 horror in much the same way as the younger-skewing likes of Goosebumps or The Addams Family (2019) may have prepared kids for this, but it certainly won’t haunt them into revisiting it with kids of their own one day.

Luke Y. Thompson of the AV Club also gave Haunted Mansion a C-, noting that while LaKeith Stanfield shines, the other actors don't bring the same level of commitment. At times, Thompson says, the movie feels like an eternal cycle of the 9-minute ride, which nobody needs for 123 minutes. The critic continues:

If a reference-fest is what you want, Muppets Haunted Mansion did it better. If it’s a story with actual escalating tension you seek, the 2003 film has superior pacing. Haunted Mansion (2023) looks real pretty, with the best CG money can buy, but primarily feels like the most calculated of corporate products. Frequent Paul Feig collaborator Katie Dippold seems to have been ordered to shoehorn as many references as possible into the script—including weird plugs for the likes of CVS and Burger King—rather than telling a coherent tale.