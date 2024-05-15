Critics Have Seen IF, And They Have Mixed Feelings About John Krasinski’s Family Friendly Fantasy Flick
Imaginary friends movie starring Ryan Reynolds hits theaters May 17.
The world of imaginary friends has already been broached on the big screen this year with the horror flick Imaginary, but John Krasinski is here with a much more family friendly take on the matter in the upcoming movie IF, which hits theaters on May 17. The writer and director of A Quiet Place tells the story of Bea (Cailey Fleming) and Cal (Ryan Reynolds), who each have the power to see other people’s abandoned imaginary friends (aka IFs) and go about trying to find them homes. Critics have screened the movie, and while they love its creativity and heart, they find other aspects lacking.
Not only does IF reunite The Office stars John Krasinski and Steve Carell — who voices one of the imaginary creatures — but the movie features a fun cast that includes Ryan Reynolds, Fiona Shaw and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas, as well as voices from some big names like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively and many more. In the CinemaBlend review of IF, Riley Utley says Krasinski’s creativity shines in this heartwarming tale. She rates it 4 out of 5 stars, writing:
Rachel Labonte of ScreenRant agrees that the movie’s heart and fantastical elements make up for some clunky plot mechanics, and the cast delivers some great performances —- even if all the celebrity cameos get a little distracting. The critic gives it 3.5 out of 5 stars, and says:
However, not all of the critics are won over by the film’s emotional stories. Kate Erbland of IndieWire gives it a C-, writing that IF is tonally confusing and doesn’t seem fun enough for kids or smart enough for adults. Erbland continues:
Frank Scheck of THR says it’s obvious how much care John Krasinski has put into the movie, and the cinematography and score show incredible craftsmanship. However, the IFs’ slapstick comedy feels generic, Scheck writes, and the world-building is a bit ramshackle. Still, if IF can be accused of trying too hard, the critic acknowledges that it’s a refreshing change from the family movies that don’t try at all. In Scheck’s words:
Tomris Laffly of Variety says despite a classical look and big heart, the humor and animated characters in IF fall flat, failing to achieve the magic of similar films we’ve seen from Pixar. Laffly continues:
All of the critics are finding positive and negative elements to John Krasinski’s upcoming fantasy film, though they disagree which of those win in the end. If this sounds like a movie you’d like to check out, you can do so starting Friday, May 17, and be sure to take a peek at our 2024 movie calendar to see what else is hitting the big screen soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.