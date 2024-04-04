Critics Have Seen The First Omen, And They Can’t Stop Talking About The ‘Gnarly Violence’ Of That ‘Gruesome Birth Scene’
This sounds intense.
Establishing the lore is an important part of the best horror movie franchises, and it’s definitely not unusual to see stories explored in sequels and prequels that explain the origins of the evil in question. In the case of The Omen, that evil is the antichrist, or rather, Damien Thorn. And the upcoming film The First Omen allows audiences to witness the events that led to his existence. Critics have weighed in on the prequel and they are all talking about the “gnarly,” “gory” and “gruesome” birth scene that they're predicting is going to have quite an effect on moviegoers.
First reactions to the movie were positive, with plenty of praise for Nell Tiger Free, who plays Margaret Daino, an American who moves to Rome to begin her life as a nun. In the CinemaBlend review of The First Omen, Eric Eisenberg says that while there are some excellent scares, the story succumbs to typical prequel trappings. He rates the movie 2.5 stars out of 5, writing:
Kate Stables of GamesRadar also takes note of the body horror in the scene in question, and overall calls the prequel “devilishly good.” While in the same milieu as the recently released Immaculate and 2023’s The Nun II, The First Omen is “a cut above,” Stables says, rating it 4 out of 5 stars. In the critic’s words:
Frank Scheck of THR says this movie feels like a fever dream when compared to the more realistic-feeling tone of the 1976 original. While director Arkasha Stevenson succeeds in creating a disquieting atmosphere, nothing feels particularly unique, though it does bring the body horror. Scheck continues:
Chris Bumbray of JoBlo rates The First Omen a “great” 8 out of 10, saying he was shocked at how much fun it was, and with the ending allegedly providing sequel opportunity, the critic is interested to see where the franchise might go next. Bumbray writes:
Tomris Laffly of RogerEbert.com gives it 3.5 out of 4 stars, saying we’re lucky to live in a time when movies “gleefully slice up an abdomen” in its “messy, skin-crawling” scene that is bound to have moviegoers talking, if not full-on gagging. In Laffly’s words:
Witney Siebold of SlashFilm gives the film 8.5 out of 10, calling it the best horror movie of 2024 so far. Siebold suggests that when we’re seeing so many revivals and sequels that lack creativity, it’s refreshing to see a project that is “thoughtfully menacing, uniquely stylish, deathfully intense, and utterly terrifying.” If that birth scene is anywhere more visceral than this critic’s description, I can see what all the fuss is about. Siebold writes:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If these reactions have you even more excited to check out The First Omen, you don’t have to wait long. The prequel hits theaters on Friday, April 5. Be sure to check out all of the other upcoming horror movies, as well as our 2024 movie release calendar to see upcoming films of all genres.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Carly Levy
By Nick Venable
By Riley Utley
By Mike Reyes