The First Omen Has Screened, And People Are Saying The Same Thing About The Upcoming Horror Prequel
The movie hits theaters April 5.
It’s been nearly 50 years since audiences were first introduced to The Omen franchise and the boy who would become the Antichrist, Damian Thorne. Now, director Arkasha Stevenson is taking us back even further with the upcoming horror movie The First Omen, which will explore the conspiracy that brought about the birth of the evil child. People have screened the movie ahead of its April 5 theatrical release, and the first reactions are mostly saying the same thing. They're promising a “beautiful nightmare” and one particularly hard-to-shake scene.
The First Omen trailer builds an air of dread, as it shows Margaret Daino (Nell Tiger Free) traveling to Rome to begin a life of service. That's when she discovers bizarre events happening at the church orphanage. Don’t be concerned by the preview’s lack of jump scares, Shannon McGrew says on X (or Twitter), because the movie will push you to your limit. She writes:
There's a lot of love for Nell Tiger Free in people’s initial assessments, with many noting they are excited to see her follow up the Apple TV+ series Servant with an equally impressive performance. Angel Melanson of Fangoria writes that she was so disturbed by The First Omen that she needed some help falling asleep. Melanson says:
Sarah Musnicky calls the cinematography “to die for,” as it weaves symbolism throughout the movie. She praises the cast overall, which also includes Bill Nighy as a senior member of the Catholic church, but agrees with the above movie lovers that the lead actress shines. Musnicky says:
Anthony of The Movie Podcast also lauds the lead actress, as well as the director for her bold choices. For those familiar with the 1976 original, The First Omen does a good job of capturing that same vibe, the critic says, writing:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire prepared for the film by taking a look back at the other movies in the series, and she says this is proof that a good prequel can be done. Arkasha Stevenson’s project not only honors the original work but brings a fresh perspective to the franchise. Erbland says:
No horror movie is complete without some unexpected moments, right? A few of the moviegoers seem to think there’s one particular scene that everybody’s going to be talking about (don’t worry, no spoilers here!), with John Nguyen of NerdReactor saying people in his screening were left cheering. He writes:
Jamie Jirak of ComicBook.com suggests revisiting the first movie before catching The First Omen, although it’s definitely not required to understand the prequel. Jirak also mentions the wild moment that’s proved difficult to shake, saying:
Joseph Deckelmeier echoes the other first reactions, writing that the prequel is worthy of its successor and raises the bar on the original’s controversial content. He continues:
If you’ve been anticipating this newest installment of the Omen franchise, these reactions should make you feel pretty good about the upcoming movie. Make plans to catch The First Omen in theaters starting Friday, April 5, and take a peek at our 2024 movie schedule to see what else is coming up that piques your interest.
