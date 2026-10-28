I’m Obsessed With Elle Fanning’s Dress That Screams Effie, But Mckenna Grace Won With Her Arena-Inspired Gown

Since Elle Fanning was cast as Effie Trinket for Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, I’ve been looking forward to seeing her wear all the Capitol fits. While we still have more time to wait until my most highly anticipated book adaptations come out, I love seeing all the press tour fashion. Fanning just took Effie energy to the red carpet of a UK fan screening, but Mckenna Grace’s latest method dressing moment actually captured my attention even more.

Let’s start with Elle Fanning. The 28-year-old turned up to a glitzy screening of Sunrise on the Reaping in London in something Effie Trinket would absolutely have in her closet. Take a look:

(Image credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Yes, she’s wearing a mirror on her head – with a dancing ballerina to be precise! As one does. This baby pink dress snatched up from Robert Wun's Fall 2026 fashion show is so whimsical, weird and delicate in all the best ways. I love the ruffle-like bodice, the full tulle skirt and that jaw-dropping headpiece I won’t forget Fanning wore anytime soon. But then I saw McKenna Grace’s gown...

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Can you even believe this dress? She’s literally wearing the arena from Sunrise on the Reaping. The details are so gorgeous. I feel like I’m looking at a painting, but it’s wearable! The gown from Almée has a swirling sky, purple mountains, a grassy open space and the entire bottom of the dress is covered in purple flowers. For comparison's sake, check out this image of the arena from the new Hunger Games movie itself.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Grace’s latest Hunger Games fashion moment is one of many she’s been rocking in recent weeks. The 20-year-old also wore one of Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscar dresses and paid homage to Katniss’s iconic white dress recently, too. This week, she also stepped out in a minidress that served as a deep-cut reference to what Rue wore during her interview.

While I would have thought Fanning would be the queen of all the red carpet fashion during the Sunrise on the Reaping press tour, it does make sense to me that it’s Mckenna Grace. Her character, Maysilee Donnor, is much more instrumental to Haymitch’s Hunger Games, while Fanning has a more supporting role in the movie. And they're not done yet with this press tour! I'm sure there are many more to look forward to.

Maysilee is one of the other District 12 tributes next to Haymitch, and two others who are Wyatt Callow and Louella McCoy. There may not be a lot of Elle Fanning red carpet moments in the press tour thus far, but I know Effie will have a lot in the movie. And I’m totally here for all of Grace’s method dressing slays as of late.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is just about three weeks away, and I’m counting down the days. You can see the movie in theaters on November 20. I’ll certainly be looking out for more fashion moments as we wait for it to come out.