Hannah Waddingham REALLY Wants To Join Star Wars (And I Have Questions About Her One Big Idea)
Get the Ted Lasso star in the universe far, far away!
There’s always more upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way, but the next big actor to take on the next iconic role in the franchise has yet to be cast. I personally love that Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham put her name in on national TV this week. While she made it clear that she’s not picky, there’s one idea she threw out there that is really making me scratch my head.
Hannah Waddingham’s Star Wars Pitch
Waddingham has been all over the 2026 TV schedule this year, between her action comedy series Ride or Die and being in the fourth season of Ted Lasso. She knows where she wants to head next in her career, as she pitched:
Hannah Waddingham shared her deep interest in being in Star Wars during a clip from The Jennifer Hudson Show's YouTube. You gotta love her looking right in the camera of the daytime talk show to address Jon Favreau like this:
As a fan of Waddingham, I’m so happy she’s shooting her shot, because she’d be excellent in a Star Wars movie or TV show. Since she’s already super jacked and is friends with Tom Cruise, I could see her taking a stunt-heavy role, and she’d look amazing wielding her own lightsaber. Someone over at Lucasfilm needs to make this happen for her, stat.
The Questions It Brings Up For This Star Wars Fan
Obviously the Ted Lasso star needs to jet off to the galaxy far, far away in the near future, but can we talk about one aspect of her comment? Grogu’s mom?!! I’ve always wondered where Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) comes from, so Waddingham’s pitch totally speaks to me. Then I realized something. Does Grogu even have a mom? We have no information about where Grogu came from, and we don’t know if Yoda, who is the same species, has parents either.
Both Grogu and Yoda are the same species, but it’s never been defined what species they are and how the species procreates – if it does at all. The question of where Yoda and Grogu come from and who their species are might be the biggest Star Wars mystery we have.
I don’t know if I want Hannah Waddingham to actually play Grogu’s mom. He already has a dad, and his name is Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, after all. I’m still totally into her being in the universe, and the fact that she brought up Grogu’s lineage.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The next Star Wars movie is set to be Star Wars: Starfighter starring Ryan Gosling, which Lucasfilm is already betting big on with its budget. It's coming out on May 28, 2027 a few months after the new season of Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on January 20. In the meantime, Lucasfilm, Hannah Waddingham is waiting by the phone for your call!
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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