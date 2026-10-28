Hannah Waddingham REALLY Wants To Join Star Wars (And I Have Questions About Her One Big Idea)

There’s always more upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way, but the next big actor to take on the next iconic role in the franchise has yet to be cast. I personally love that Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham put her name in on national TV this week. While she made it clear that she’s not picky, there’s one idea she threw out there that is really making me scratch my head.

Hannah Waddingham’s Star Wars Pitch

Waddingham has been all over the 2026 TV schedule this year, between her action comedy series Ride or Die and being in the fourth season of Ted Lasso. She knows where she wants to head next in her career, as she pitched:

I need to be in any Star Wars. Anything with a lightsaber, without a lightsaber, with a double-ended lightsaber, with a mask, not with a mask, wiping screen, sweeping up, anything, playing one of those, you know, the characters like with a great big long nose or like one eye falling off. Just anything, Jon Favreau…. What about Grogu’s mom? I don’t know. I am obsessed with Star Wars!

Hannah Waddingham shared her deep interest in being in Star Wars during a clip from The Jennifer Hudson Show's YouTube. You gotta love her looking right in the camera of the daytime talk show to address Jon Favreau like this:

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(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

As a fan of Waddingham, I’m so happy she’s shooting her shot, because she’d be excellent in a Star Wars movie or TV show. Since she’s already super jacked and is friends with Tom Cruise, I could see her taking a stunt-heavy role, and she’d look amazing wielding her own lightsaber. Someone over at Lucasfilm needs to make this happen for her, stat.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Questions It Brings Up For This Star Wars Fan

Obviously the Ted Lasso star needs to jet off to the galaxy far, far away in the near future, but can we talk about one aspect of her comment? Grogu’s mom?!! I’ve always wondered where Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) comes from, so Waddingham’s pitch totally speaks to me. Then I realized something. Does Grogu even have a mom? We have no information about where Grogu came from, and we don’t know if Yoda, who is the same species, has parents either.

Both Grogu and Yoda are the same species, but it’s never been defined what species they are and how the species procreates – if it does at all. The question of where Yoda and Grogu come from and who their species are might be the biggest Star Wars mystery we have.

I don’t know if I want Hannah Waddingham to actually play Grogu’s mom. He already has a dad, and his name is Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, after all. I’m still totally into her being in the universe, and the fact that she brought up Grogu’s lineage.

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The next Star Wars movie is set to be Star Wars: Starfighter starring Ryan Gosling, which Lucasfilm is already betting big on with its budget. It's coming out on May 28, 2027 a few months after the new season of Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on January 20. In the meantime, Lucasfilm, Hannah Waddingham is waiting by the phone for your call!