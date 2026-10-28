Where Do Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Stand Now? From Hugs To What The Kids Know

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been divorced for four years. However, they share four kids, and there is still a lot of chatter about where exactly their relationship stands. Well, in a new biography about The Kardashians star, she opened up about her ex-husband, sharing thoughts on his mental health, what their kids know and even hugs.

What Kim Kardashian Said About How She Handled ‘Traumatic Experiences’ Involving Kanye West

In the biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, Kardashian opened up about her relationship with West as well as how they both handled his mental health battles. In 2016, West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder , and the couple went through a very, very public divorce that ended in 2022. While speaking about both things, Kim K. explained that while she “didn’t expect this to be easy,” she also “didn’t expect it to be so public.”

When it came to how she coped with all this, she explained in the book, via Us Weekly :

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In big traumatic experiences, I feel like what I learned to do over and over was deal with it and move on, deal with it and move on. Maybe dealing is not the right word. It’s more like sweeping it away, under the carpet. … And then you also feel so guilty. Or so bad, like, ‘I’m so sorry you’re going through this. And how do we make it better?’

Overall, Kim Kardashian didn’t want the world to know about what they were going through, she explained:

And also kind of embarrassed, because certain things were said during psychotic breaks. Because certain things would happen, and I just wanted to protect him. I don’t want anyone to know about this.

Over the years, there have been rumors that the former couple was in a dispute over their daughter, North . Meanwhile, there were allegations that Kardashian was “horrified” by West’s social media rants , among other things. Clearly, the reality star acknowledged their turbulent relationship here. She also made it very clear how she protects her family amid everything they have and are going through.

What Kanye West's Kids Know About Him

In the book, Kardashian explained that she was sad for West, and she’d find herself thinking things like, “‘Come on, dude. Get it together.’” However, when it comes to their kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, his actions and behavior were not a worry. In fact, she works hard to make sure they don't know about them:

He would have a full episode, and the kids would never know because they would be almost a calming presence for him. So it was a fine balance of, like, ‘How do we keep them around? Or: Is it go-time?' My whole household knows what a ‘lockdown’ means if I text it. Like, ‘We’re on lockdown.’ No TVs, just movies. No radio, just plug in a phone for music in the car. Not even, like, SiriusXM, because they talk about current events in real time. It’s like, ‘They don’t have to be a party to this.'

Overall, it’s very clear that Kim Kardashian cares about her ex and his relationship with their kids. In fact, she said she worries about him frequently.

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Despite what they've been through, she wants her kids to think he’s the “greatest.” So, she’ll invite him over to her house to spend time with them while she’s away. She even invited him over for Christmas. She said she’ll do it again and sweep “all the horrible things he has said about [her]” under the rug, “so that the kids can see their father.”

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West ‘Don’t Talk That Much,’ But They Do Hug When They See Each Other

As stated above, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West both spend time with their kids, and according to her, things have been going fine for a while now. However, she doesn’t talk directly to him much; in fact, she said she mostly communicates through his manager and his wife, Bianca Censori . She made it clear she has an open-door policy when it comes to his family, though, explaining:

It’s been pretty smooth for a while. I guess because we don’t talk that much. But when we see each other, we give each other a hug. I’m really close with his family. I welcome anyone. I tell them all, open-door policy. Anytime you’re in town, come for dinner with us, see the kids as much as you want, take them out, come over and hang out. That’s their family. So I encourage the relationship with their dad so much.

Well, it sounds like West and Kardashian are doing OK, especially when it comes to their kids.