Where Do Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Stand Now? From Hugs To What The Kids Know
Kim Kardashian really opened up about her relationship with Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been divorced for four years. However, they share four kids, and there is still a lot of chatter about where exactly their relationship stands. Well, in a new biography about The Kardashians star, she opened up about her ex-husband, sharing thoughts on his mental health, what their kids know and even hugs.
What Kim Kardashian Said About How She Handled ‘Traumatic Experiences’ Involving Kanye West
In the biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, Kardashian opened up about her relationship with West as well as how they both handled his mental health battles. In 2016, West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and the couple went through a very, very public divorce that ended in 2022. While speaking about both things, Kim K. explained that while she “didn’t expect this to be easy,” she also “didn’t expect it to be so public.”
When it came to how she coped with all this, she explained in the book, via Us Weekly:
Overall, Kim Kardashian didn’t want the world to know about what they were going through, she explained:
Over the years, there have been rumors that the former couple was in a dispute over their daughter, North. Meanwhile, there were allegations that Kardashian was “horrified” by West’s social media rants, among other things. Clearly, the reality star acknowledged their turbulent relationship here. She also made it very clear how she protects her family amid everything they have and are going through.
What Kanye West's Kids Know About Him
In the book, Kardashian explained that she was sad for West, and she’d find herself thinking things like, “‘Come on, dude. Get it together.’” However, when it comes to their kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, his actions and behavior were not a worry. In fact, she works hard to make sure they don't know about them:
Overall, it’s very clear that Kim Kardashian cares about her ex and his relationship with their kids. In fact, she said she worries about him frequently.
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Despite what they've been through, she wants her kids to think he’s the “greatest.” So, she’ll invite him over to her house to spend time with them while she’s away. She even invited him over for Christmas. She said she’ll do it again and sweep “all the horrible things he has said about [her]” under the rug, “so that the kids can see their father.”
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West ‘Don’t Talk That Much,’ But They Do Hug When They See Each Other
As stated above, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West both spend time with their kids, and according to her, things have been going fine for a while now. However, she doesn’t talk directly to him much; in fact, she said she mostly communicates through his manager and his wife, Bianca Censori. She made it clear she has an open-door policy when it comes to his family, though, explaining:
Well, it sounds like West and Kardashian are doing OK, especially when it comes to their kids.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is staying busy professionally. Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future came out this week. The Kardashians is airing on the 2026 TV schedule, and you can stream it with a Hulu subscription. Oh, and pretty soon, Season 2 of All’s Fair will be available to stream there as well. So, you can easily keep up with her and her family, and as we learn more about her relationship with West, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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