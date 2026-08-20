A Movie And TV Crossword Puzzle Quiz Just For Steve Carell Fans
Difficulty level: Moderate. Threat level: Midnight.
Some actors are really one-in-a-million, and I do believe that applies to Steve Carell. Between his movies and TV shows, the actor has delivered some truly memorable, sometimes-hilarious characters throughout his decades-long career. So for this week's movie (and TV) quiz, I decided to dedicate this entire crossword puzzle to Steve Carell's work. Every clue in the puzzle below is focused on the actor's movies and TV shows from over the years. How many clues can you solve?
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and obsessing over the best movies and TV shows. She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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