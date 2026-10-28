I Appreciate William Shatner's Tribute To Walter Koenig Despite Their Differences On Star Trek
It was a classy move by the legend.
The death of Walter Koenig has brought forth many tributes, especially from those associated with the Star Trek franchise. From Star Trek producers to franchise actors, many had great things to say about him. Now William Shatner has finally paid tribute.
I had some doubt whether Shatner, who rarely stays out of any Trek conversation, would speak out about his former co-star. There was tension between them over the years, but the nongenarian put that aside to share what he appreciated about Koenig.
William Shatner Gave An Honest Tribute Honoring Walter Koenig
William Shatner may not watch Star Trek, but he's certainly tuned into the pulse of the fandom. In his tribute to Walter Koenig, he didn't pretend they had a good relationship, but complimented the way the Chekov actor made time for fans at conventions, and how he always appreciated that:
Those familiar with Shatner will know he's always been a big fan of comic conventions and has made frequent stops around the world to see fans since the 1970s. While he didn't have a story to share about Koenig, he did note that he'd seen him during those stops and took note of how kind he was to anyone who took the time to see him.
Walter Koenig And William Shatner Had Their Issues Over The Years
Similar to the feud Shatner famously had with co-star George Takei, Koenig has had similar issues with the lead over the years. Much like Takei, Koenig largely highlighted Shatner's behavior on set and his overall dismissiveness toward supporting actors who weren't at the top of the call sheet.
Despite his admission that they were never friendly, Walter Koenig was always quick to stress that he believed William Shatner was an immensely talented actor. In fact, one of my favorite posts ever on X was Koenig saying he didn't consider Shatner a friend, but thought he was great in Boston Legal.
Given that, I feel as though Shatner reciprocated that energy in his tribute to Koenig. There was no attempt to suggest he was more familiar with him than public record would state, and a professional courtesy that pointed to a strength he had as an actor and as a human being.
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Koenig played Pavel Chekov on the original Star Trek, and in the movies as well. He also had a cameo role in Season 3 of Picard, in which he played the future son of the beloved character. His death leaves William Shatner and George Takei as the sole remaining stars of the original series.
Readers can enjoy Star Trek on streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, or on the series' channel on Pluto TV. I'm keeping an eye out for more tributes to Koenig, as his family and other loved ones lay him to rest.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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