I Appreciate William Shatner's Tribute To Walter Koenig Despite Their Differences On Star Trek

The death of Walter Koenig has brought forth many tributes, especially from those associated with the Star Trek franchise. From Star Trek producers to franchise actors, many had great things to say about him. Now William Shatner has finally paid tribute.

I had some doubt whether Shatner, who rarely stays out of any Trek conversation, would speak out about his former co-star. There was tension between them over the years, but the nongenarian put that aside to share what he appreciated about Koenig.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

William Shatner Gave An Honest Tribute Honoring Walter Koenig

William Shatner may not watch Star Trek, but he's certainly tuned into the pulse of the fandom. In his tribute to Walter Koenig, he didn't pretend they had a good relationship, but complimented the way the Chekov actor made time for fans at conventions, and how he always appreciated that:

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I am deeply saddened to learn of Walter Koenig’s passing. Although we did not know each other well away from the set, we shared the later seasons of the original Star Trek series and the six films that followed. What I observed, and what so many fans have expressed over the years, was a man who genuinely loved the Star Trek community. At conventions, Walter was rarely content to remain behind a signing table. He preferred to be among the people who had kept Star Trek alive for so many decades. That kind of genuine connection is rare, and it will be remembered by everyone who came into contact with him. My condolences to his family, his friends, and the countless fans whose lives he touched.

Those familiar with Shatner will know he's always been a big fan of comic conventions and has made frequent stops around the world to see fans since the 1970s. While he didn't have a story to share about Koenig, he did note that he'd seen him during those stops and took note of how kind he was to anyone who took the time to see him.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Walter Koenig And William Shatner Had Their Issues Over The Years

Similar to the feud Shatner famously had with co-star George Takei, Koenig has had similar issues with the lead over the years. Much like Takei, Koenig largely highlighted Shatner's behavior on set and his overall dismissiveness toward supporting actors who weren't at the top of the call sheet.

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Despite his admission that they were never friendly, Walter Koenig was always quick to stress that he believed William Shatner was an immensely talented actor. In fact, one of my favorite posts ever on X was Koenig saying he didn't consider Shatner a friend, but thought he was great in Boston Legal.

Given that, I feel as though Shatner reciprocated that energy in his tribute to Koenig. There was no attempt to suggest he was more familiar with him than public record would state, and a professional courtesy that pointed to a strength he had as an actor and as a human being.

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Koenig played Pavel Chekov on the original Star Trek, and in the movies as well. He also had a cameo role in Season 3 of Picard, in which he played the future son of the beloved character. His death leaves William Shatner and George Takei as the sole remaining stars of the original series.

Readers can enjoy Star Trek on streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, or on the series' channel on Pluto TV. I'm keeping an eye out for more tributes to Koenig, as his family and other loved ones lay him to rest.