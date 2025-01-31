Looks Like Dan Stevens’ Godzilla X Kong Character Is Coming Back, And I Hope This Means More Of A Great MonsterVerse Partnership

With its $571.8 million worldwide haul, placing it as the eighth highest-grossing movie of 2024, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire did pretty well for itself. Picking up three years after the events of Godzilla vs. Kong, the fifth MonsterVerse movie introduced the moviegoing public to Dan Stevens’ Trapper, a Monarch veterinarian/dentist for the Titans. Well, for those of you who liked what you saw of Trapper in The New Empire (which can be streamed with a Max subscription), word’s come in that he’ll be back for the sequel, and I’m hoping this leads to him being partnered back up with another alum for last year’s blockbuster.

Dan Stevens Is In Talks To Appear In The Godzilla X Kong Sequel

Per THR, Stevens is in negotiations to reprise Trapper for the yet-to-be-officially-titled Godzilla x Kong sequel, which is set for a spring 2027 release. The New Empire was one of three movies the actor appeared in last year, the other two being Cuckoo and Abigail. His forthcoming features include The Ritual and Swiped, which are both debuting on the 2025 release schedule, and the not-yet-dated Onslaught, which teams him back up with director Adam Wingard.

This is the second piece of casting news concerning the Godzilla x Kong sequel that’s come in. Last week, it was reported that Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever is also being lined up to appear, although no details about the character she’d be playing were revealed. There also hasn’t been any plot information shared about Godzilla and Kong’s third go-around in the MonsterVerse besides that it will feature “several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat.”

I Hope We See Trapper Paired With Brian Tyree Henry’s Bernie Again

Assuming Dan Stevens comes to a satisfiable deal to reprise Trapper in the Godzilla x Kong sequel, which is being directed by Grant Sputore and written by David Callaham, I’m hoping we’ll see him spend more time with Bernie Hayes, Brian Tyree Henry’s character. He was introduced in Godzilla vs. Kong as a former Apex employee who started a podcast to share his conspiracy theories about the Titans. Bernie then returned in The New Empire to accompany Trapper, Ilene Andrews and Jia to Hollow Earth to locate the source of a signal being sent out.

Trapper and Bernie quickly formed a friendship during the events of The New Empire, and it would be great to see more of their dynamic together now that they’ve had a lot more time to spend with each other. It would also be nice for the MonsterVerse to finally feature a character for more than just two movies. That has yet to be accomplished in the franchise, but my fingers are crossed that Bernie will be bequeathed that honor if he and Trapper are hanging out again.

Since the Godzilla x Kong sequel doesn’t come out until March 26, 2027, it’s a good bet filming will begin sometime before the year is over. As such, ideally it won’t be long until Dan Stevens’ involvement is officially confirmed, but we shall see.