Daniel Craig Drops F-Bombs About His First James Bond Press Conference

Whoever steps into the role of 007 next is going to walk into one of the most daunting roles in cinematic history. Even Daniel Craig still understands this, as in a recent conversation in the post- No Time To Die ecosystem , he dropped some f-bombs about his first James Bond press conference. Apparently even after 15 years and five movies, the moment still sticks out in his memory rather freshly.

As he made an appearance promoting the 25th Bond movie on THR ’s Awards Chatter podcast, Mr. Craig recalled that fateful day in October 2005, when he was revealed as Bond, James Bond. While anyone has the power to be their own harshest critic, the Casino Royale actor tore into his greenness when it came to that first major brush with the press at large. More specifically, this is what Daniel Craig had to say on the matter:

Once the announcement was made and we did that incredibly successful press conference. I’ve watched bits of it. It’s a fucking train wreck. In some ways, I regret the way that press conference went; in other ways, I’m very happy the way that press conference went... I didn’t know how to turn on the charm, which was to be charming and be artful about it, ‘Oh, that’s a lovely question, how nice of you to ask that.’ I was just, ‘Fuck you! You, fuck you as well!’ That’s all I wanted to say.

That autumn day on the HMS President was fateful for many reasons. Mr. Craig wasn’t used to that sort of intense limelight in connection to past movies like Layer Cake or Road To Perdition, so that first barrage of the sorts of questions he’d be asked for almost two decades was intense enough. Then again, the initial internet backlash that his casting was met with became an entirely new trial he would have to endure.

You can definitely see the discomfort on Daniel Craig’s face when watching pieces of the press conference for Casino Royale. At the same time, you can just as well notice the cool demeanor he exudes under pressure, as well as some of the legendary wit that he’s been known to inject into press appearances. For further reference, check out this footage from that 2005 press conference, complete with at least two questions about who Craig would want to play his Bond girl:

If there was any moment that proved producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were right to have faith in Daniel Craig’s potential as a leading man , it was certainly that first press conference. By time his run 007 came to a close with last year’s box office spectacular, Craig had left an indelible mark on the franchise. He also went on to provide some of the most interesting, and in some cases infamous, interviews in the years since. Take a look at some of our own interview footage from the No Time To Die press tour, and you can definitely see the difference:

While people are definitely going to want to keep talking to Daniel Craig about all things James Bond, the experience will be wildly different going forward. Instead of being the official face of the 007 franchise, he’ll now be a member of its hall of fame; which only means his candor in discussing the experience will be rather unchecked. The future will be intriguing to keep up with, as looking back on Craig’s past as Ian Fleming’s superspy shows that even on the job, he had his ways of shaking things up.