Danny DeVito Is Working On A Sequel To An Underrated 1980s Comedy, And Billy Crystal Is Involved

Danny DeVito and Billy Crystal are such comedic legends that you really can’t tell whether they’re kidding or not. So when whispers about a sequel to the underrated ‘80s comedy Throw Momma From The Train started to form, some may have been suitably skeptical. Well, this time the skeptics are wrong, as that’s exactly what’s in the works between Crystal and DeVito.

During an interview with GQ , the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia legend spoke about the collaborators to whom he’s been talking as of late. With a couple of re-teamings being discussed, Danny DeVito said,

Billy [Crystal] and I want to work together again. We were looking at possibly doing Throw Papa From the Train. And then Arnold [Schwarzenegger] and I want to work together. We missed Twins 2, because he became governor—which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor.

The 1987 comedy Throw Momma From The Train, which DeVito also directed, is a comedic riff of Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers On A Train that plays out between DeVito's Owen and Billy Crystal’s Larry. Murder, friendship, and confidence boosting all follow as the gents try to carry out the titular act with a hilarious lack of success.

Of course, as you read above, Danny DeVito is no stranger to the legacyquel. And, as he’s bittersweetly reminded us, there was supposed to be a Twins sequel in the works that just never happened. Despite Arnold Schwarzenegger’s promising update from last year, it appears that Twins 2 is no longer happening.

This makes you wonder where Billy Crystal stands on this whole subject, as a Throw Momma From The Train sequel would need both men to really shine. That’s where Entertainment Weekly comes in, as they reached out to Crystal’s representatives for an official response. If you're trying your hardest not to get too hyped, the following isn't going to help:

It's true. They're still working on it.

Billy Crystal seems to be making the rounds with friends as of late, as seen in Crystal’s recent hangout with Robert De Niro. So maybe this promising update on Throw Papa From The Train is something for which we should all be keeping our ears and eyes open. Though now that we've been reminded of how Triplets almost happened with Tracy Morgan, perhaps we'll just save our excitement until the next update.

Whether this potential Danny DeVito/Billy Crystal legacyquel happens, it'll never take away the charms of Throw Momma From The Train. Especially when, as of the time of this writing, the movie is available with a Max subscription. In the meantime, we'll leave you with this rather interesting thought thanks to the working title for this project: which Papa is being thrown off the train?