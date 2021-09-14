Arnold Schwarzenegger's Twins Sequel Triplets Is Finally Happening, And Found A+ Replacement For Eddie Murphy

One of the most unlikely yet hilarious pairings of movie history has to be Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito when they played long lost siblings in Twins. The 1988 film continues to be a comedic highlight for the pair of movie stars, so much so that they never gave up on finding a third for a sequel called Triplets. Looks like the movie is finally getting off the ground and their pick to round out the Benedict trio is going to be hilarious.

Saturday Night Live alum and star of 30 Rock, Tracy Morgan is set to join Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Triplets, per a report from Deadline. The comedian will play the third sibling to Julian and Vincent Benedict in an upcoming movie to be directed by Twins’ Ivan Reitman.

The original film came out in 1988 and scored a huge $216 million worldwide at the time. The script for Triplets was written by newcomers Dylan Dawson and Lucas Kavner. When speaking to the trade publication about the new project, Ivan Reitman shared how Triplets came about:

This whole thing started with Arnold meeting Eddie Murphy, and the suggestion came from one of them. It was, ‘I should be a triplet, that could be a very funny comedy.’ We started a script with Eddie, and after the success he had with Amazon Prime on Coming 2 America, he got himself booked up heavily. And we knew we were going to make it at the beginning of next year. I’d been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him. Now, we’ll go out and try and put the money together and get it made.

Ivan Reitman not only directed the original Twins but other classics like Ghostbusters, Junior and more recently 2011’s No Strings Attached. As he shared, Triplets was going to originally star Eddie Murphy as the third Benedict brother, but since the actor has recently been booking up more and more projects, including Beverly Hills Cop 4, the role was passed on to Tracy Morgan.

Morgan is best known for playing Tracy Jordan on Tina Fey’s NBC series 30 Rock, but he’s also starred in a number of comedies with other legends like 2010’s Cop Out with Bruce Willis, Death At a Funeral and Top Five with Chris Rock and Coming 2 America with Eddie Murphy earlier this year. Triplets is looking to shoot in Boston and according to Reitman, he’ll be treating the movie like an independent film, an approach he felt worked well for Twins as well.

The last major film Danny DeVito was in was Jumanji: the Next Level, but the 75 year old has of course kept his comedic chops fresh with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Arnold Schwarzenegger has kept busy as well, recently returning to T-800 in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate. We’d be excited to just see the combo back on their own, but Tracy Morgan’s involvement will just add even more fun into the equation.