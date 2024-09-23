Dave Bautista Gets Real About Moving Away From Action Movie Roles: ‘I’m Not The Great, Big, Muscular Guy I Used To Be’

Dave Bautista’s greatest movies show that he more than has the machismo to kick ass within the action genre. But, while the former wrestler has played tough guys for the past 15 years, it looks like he wants a change when it comes to the roles he's taken on. With that, the fan-favorite actor recently opened up about moving away from action movie roles. In the process, Bautista was even real about no longer being “the great, big, muscular guy” he once was.

The 55-year-old actor has played Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, his near-silent role as Mr. Hinx in Spectre and the wild Glossu Rabban in the Dune films. And, with those roles alone, his physicality was on full display. It goes without saying that Dave Bautista has been successful in that particular lane. However, as he explained to EW , those types of films aren't going to be sustainable for him in the long run:

I'm not the great, big, muscular guy I used to be. I'm not going to get action roles into my 50s. … I guess I look like that guy who just couldn't wait until the next Fast & Furious movie came out, but I love small, contained indie dramas. I want to be a real and respected actor. I have anxiety. I'm constantly thinking, 'This is going to be my last project; the phone's going to stop ringing.'

I can understand how anxiety comes into play. Acting is a profession that not every aspiring performer can achieve due to high competition and constant bouts of rejection no matter how talented they are. When someone's on a career high in any tough industry, they likely never want that moment to end on its own.

That aside, it's refreshing that Dave Bautista -- who recently lost 75 pounds after years of feeling "uncomfortably big" -- is realistic about the odds of him starring in blockbusters throughout his whole career. Sure, actors from the best action movies like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Jackie Chan are in the 60s-70s age range and still kicking ass on the big screen, but that's not for everyone. Plus, Bautista said he’s not even a fan of action films himself, which is all the more reason for him to branch out and try new endeavors.

Despite being in three major movies last year, Dave Bautista recently said he felt “unfulfilled” as an actor as he hasn’t explored every film genre outside of action. He's made it clear that he wants to challenge himself with new opportunities, and it seems many are in his corner. After the former Marvel actor said in 2023 that no one would cast him for a rom-com, many came to his defense. Actress Katy O'Brien even volunteered to co-star in a rom-com with him. Now, it would even seem that Bautista's rom-com dreams are coming true, as he's apparently been approached with potential starring vehicles.

The Blade Runner 2049 star's latest 2024 movie release is The Killer’s Game, which does feature its share of thrills. However, it also gives audiences a taste of the leading man's romantic side, as he has a love interest in the movie played by Sofia Boutella. In fact, Bautista described his new flick to EW as “a rom-com disguised as an action film” and took on the role specifically because he saw there was romance in the script.

If anything, I'm incredibly happy that Dave Bautista is being honest about his professional future and advocating for himself when it comes to roles. Some may be disappointed that he's looking to move away from action-oriented films. However, it'd be even more devastating if he were to be kept in that box and not allowed to branch out. Here's hoping he's able to do so as he desires moving forward. Also, check out The Killer's Game in theaters now.