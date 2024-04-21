Dave Bautista Said No One Would Hire Him For A Rom-Com, And Now A Star Wars Alum Wants To Be His Co-Star In One

Dave Bautista’s made a name for himself as an actor star, who's appeared in a number of massive movies. However, he's also been looking to step away from his those roles and play a romantic lead. Despite that interest, Bautista claims no one will cast him in a romantic comedy. Fans and writers subsequently got behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran, rallying for him to be cast in such a production. Now, after his viral comments, Star Wars alum Katy O'Brian is voicing her interest in playing his co-star in a rom-com.

Many would probably agree that the leading man has shown his comedic chops in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and Glass Onion. He also has a tender side that's come through in some of his performances. So it's weird that a rom-com has still eluded the movie star. The Mandalorian’s Katy O’Brian heard the actor’s comments, and she's totally down to join him in rom-com. While discussing her professional aspirations with EW, the actress, who performed some intimate scenes in Love Lies Bleeding, name-dropped the Dune star for a potential project:

I love a good horror film. I love action-comedy. I love having fun. I love a good rom-com. I've been telling people I'd love to do a rom-com with Dave Bautista because he keeps saying no one will hire him for a romantic lead. I'm open to anything, and I'm excited to see what's coming.

I don't know about you, but I think Dave Bautista and Katy O’Brian would make an interesting rom-com match, and they has also have things in common. For instance, both stars share a bodybuilding background. Bautista became a pro-wrestling and MMA star, while O’Brian worked as a police officer and bodybuilder before their acting breakthroughs. They've also both worked in the MCU, with Bautista playing Drax across multiple Marvel films and O'Brian playing freedom fighter Jentorra in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While both stars have carved out solid lanes for themselves, it would be nice to see them branch out.

Katy O’Brian also mentioned a nice segue with an action-comedy. So, maybe a potential film could be an action-rom-com hybrid with her and Dave Bautista headlining. Nevertheless, the impression I get is that Bautista wants to be a traditional romantic lead à la Glen Powell or Ryan Gosling. I'm confident he could do it, especially since he showed his softer side in his friend Brittany Snow’s directorial debut, Parachute.

Right now might be the time for the stars to strike, as rom-coms are making a serious comeback – both theatrically and streaming-wise. Ticket to Paradise and Anyone But You alone are firm examples of that trend. Mixing original narratives with traditional rom-com elements (or subverting them) might work in the action actors' favor. Even leaning into the horror genre could work as well.

Of course, there’s no Dave Bautista-Katy O’Brian rom-com announced… yet. But let's keep our fingers crossed that both stars get the opportunity to flex their acting muscles and lead such a film down the road.

At present, both actors have new releases coming on the 2024 movie schedule. Hot off the heels of Love Lies Bleeding, Katy O’Brian will be seen in the summer blockbuster Twisters, which arrives in cinemas on July 19. Dave Bautista, meanwhile, will star in the sequel My Spy: The Eternal City after the mega-success of Dune: Part Two. The action comedy will be available to stream with a Prime Video subscription starting July 18.