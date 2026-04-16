Jason Momoa Saying Aquaman Was ‘Tough’ Is Giving Me The Same Vibes As Milly Alcock’s Recent Supergirl Comments

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with a number of shared universes currently in play. Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order have been treated to the newly formed DCU, courtesy of co-CEO James Gunn. The next upcoming DC movie is Supergirl, which features both Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa. And they recently gave somewhat similar comments about playing Supergirl and Aquaman, respectively.

Supergirl's trailer debuted Jason Momoa's Lobo, but in the previous DCEU (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) he was Arthur Curry aka Aquaman. In a conversation with ET, he reflected on being cast as the aquatic hero, offering:

Aquaman was tough. I mean, that was a very challenging part of my life because it was just like, you know Drogo was probably the biggest thing. I had to keep that a secret for years, which sucks. You don't get to enjoy, like when it happens.

Talk about a big secret. As the actor put it, he was largely known for playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones prior to landing the role of Aquaman. And while getting that gig was major, he had to keep it under wraps due to the secretive nature of the DCEU at the time. I'm sure he'd rather be screaming to the rooftops about the fact that he would be joining the Justice League.

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Later in the same interview, the Wrecking Crew actor spoke about the nerves associated with bringing Aquaman to life in live-action. As he put it:

Putting on Aquaman, it was cool grabbing the trident. It is wonderful. But you're also just- it was really scary. Like, this guy has been made fun of in most comics. And we brought a whole new life to that.

He's not wrong. Aquaman was a punch line for years prior to Jason Momoa bringing his hulking physicality and signature charisma to the role. But his tenure as the character was ultimately a success that fans responded to. And in addition to his role in Justice League, the Aquaman movie became the highest-grossing DCEU flick upon its release. Now that role is in the rear view, and instead he's playing Lobo, who is a character that seems very close to who the 46-year-old actor is.

What Milly Alcock Said About Playing Supergirl

Funny enough, Jason Momoa's comments about his Aquaman nerves actually sound similar to what his Supergirl co-star Milly Alcock said about playing Kara Zor-El in the newly formed DCU. She recently admitted:

But then equally, I’m utterly terrified. Because, oh my God, it is going to work out, and I am OK, and people are going to have an opinion about it.

Comic book fans are known for making their opinions known, so it sounds like Alcock is a big nervous about how they'll react to Supergirl. This is a huge gig for the actress, who coincidentally also became known thanks to a Game of Thrones role. I have to wonder if she and Momoa shared stories about Westeros on set.

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We'll be able to see these two actors share the big screen when Supergirl hits theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. The pressure is on, especially since it's only the second movie in the DCU.