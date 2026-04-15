I Totally Get Milly Alcock's Take On Why Landing Supergirl 'Terrified' Her

The newly formed DCU is growing, thanks to projects planned by co-CEO James Gunn. Fans are looking forward to upcoming DC movies, the next of which is Craig Gillespie's Supergirl. That blockbuster stars House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock, who got honest about why she was "terrified" to land the gig. Let's break it all down.

Supergirl's trailer showed off Alcock's drunken hero, and fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order are hyped for her solo flick to arrive this summer. It's only a few months away, an during a conversation with ET, the 26 year-old actress spoke about her time as Kara so far, offering:

I mean, it’s an incredibly exciting experience. It’s such a privilege to be like, ‘Oh my god, this is my life and how wonderful that it’s all kind of happening. And worked out.'

I mean, can you blame her? It jut be a pinch-me moment to lead a blockbuster like Supergirl, but that's exactly what she's doing. What's more, Milly Alcock is hoping young women learn that it's ok to be imperfect as a result of her performance in the forthcoming blockbuster. Of course, there are also some nerves involved.

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Later in her same interview, Milly Alcock got real about the less positive aspects of playing the title character in Supergirl. Namely waiting to see how moviegoers respond to the blockbuster. In her words:

But then equally, I’m utterly terrified. Because, oh my god, it is going to work out, and I am OK, and people are going to have an opinion about it.

Comic book fans are known for not holding back their opinions, so Milly Alcock's nerves totally make sense to me. The pressure is on for the cast and crew of Supergirl to deliver, especially since it's only the second movie in the burgeoning DCU. While Superman performed well at the box office, it remains to be seen if audiences are similarly invested in Kara's story. The movie will take us from Earth to space for a cosmic adventure about grief and chosen family. And it should also presumably set up future plot points for the shared universe.

Luckily for fans, the wait for Supergirl is nearly over. The DC blockbuster is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Milly Alcock's tenure as the Kryptonian is only just beginning, and I can't wait to see what comes next for Kara Zor-El.