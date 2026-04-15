I Totally Get Milly Alcock's Take On Why Landing Supergirl 'Terrified' Her
She's entered another huge franchise.
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The newly formed DCU is growing, thanks to projects planned by co-CEO James Gunn. Fans are looking forward to upcoming DC movies, the next of which is Craig Gillespie's Supergirl. That blockbuster stars House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock, who got honest about why she was "terrified" to land the gig. Let's break it all down.
Supergirl's trailer showed off Alcock's drunken hero, and fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order are hyped for her solo flick to arrive this summer. It's only a few months away, an during a conversation with ET, the 26 year-old actress spoke about her time as Kara so far, offering:
I mean, can you blame her? It jut be a pinch-me moment to lead a blockbuster like Supergirl, but that's exactly what she's doing. What's more, Milly Alcock is hoping young women learn that it's ok to be imperfect as a result of her performance in the forthcoming blockbuster. Of course, there are also some nerves involved.Article continues below
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Later in her same interview, Milly Alcock got real about the less positive aspects of playing the title character in Supergirl. Namely waiting to see how moviegoers respond to the blockbuster. In her words:
Comic book fans are known for not holding back their opinions, so Milly Alcock's nerves totally make sense to me. The pressure is on for the cast and crew of Supergirl to deliver, especially since it's only the second movie in the burgeoning DCU. While Superman performed well at the box office, it remains to be seen if audiences are similarly invested in Kara's story. The movie will take us from Earth to space for a cosmic adventure about grief and chosen family. And it should also presumably set up future plot points for the shared universe.
Luckily for fans, the wait for Supergirl is nearly over. The DC blockbuster is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Milly Alcock's tenure as the Kryptonian is only just beginning, and I can't wait to see what comes next for Kara Zor-El.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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