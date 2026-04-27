James Gunn Reveals Another Planned DCU Movie Isn't Happening Like We Thought, But I'm More Relieved Than Upset

With the uptick in Krypto-filled Supergirl trailers and James Gunn sharing first looks at Man of Tomorrow, it’s a bit easier to get excited about all things DCU-related without automatically thinking about the plethora of upcoming DC movies and TV shows whose development paths are in question. But Gunn himself dropped a somewhat disappointing update in that regard while addressing a fan’s misinformed comment, as it looks like the planned movie focusing on The Authority has hit the skids.

A project that the filmmaker previously called “the hardest” DC adaptation to get off the ground floor, The Authority is about a group of powered-up vigilantes who do anything and everything it takes to fix the world, regardless of the body count. Created for the publisher Wildstorm by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, The Authority was one of the earliest projects mentioned by Gunn and Peter Safran when they took over DC Studios. It’s been over three years, however, without any noteworthy progress reported.

Case in point: a fan voiced his curiosity about the project’s current status on Threads, which sparked another fan to share anecdotal news that was previously bandied about online. And that caused James Gunn to hop into the chat to clear the air on what’s happening with Deathblow, Grifter, Janny Sparks and all the others. In his words:

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Just a normal slip of the tongue. I would have never had time to do this and although I know this is a popular theory online I never had an intention of writing or directing The Authority. The script wasn't quite there but more importantly it didn't work in terms of the larger DCU both in terms of the story and practical concerns. Maybe some day. Not soon.

Was there ever an Authority member named Sad Trombone? Because that would be an applicable power to have after such a downtrodden clarification. To be sure, he didn't outright say the thing will never ever ever happen. But if it took three years of development just to reach this stalemate, I'm not exactly overwhelmed with confidence that the perfect adaptation route is imminent. And you know what? I'm actually okay with that.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

I Like The Authority, But Don't Think Them Fronting A Movie Makes Sense Yet

Just to say it, I'd be planted in the theater opening night to watch a live-action Authority movie, and I can't imagine coming out of it with anything but glee. Especially if the group's more extreme tactics were put on display (even if not quite as extreme as, say, The Boys). They're a fun squad, and the large number of team members brings the kind of variety that can be both a blessing and a curse for budgetary reasons.

All that said, I never really thought it was all that logical for James Gunn & Co. to put that group on the map among the first wave of DCU projects. In the first place, they're nowhere near as familiar to mainstream audiences as the many heroes that still haven't been cast for future DC Studios projects, such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Arrow, The Flash and more. If Jack Hawksmoor and Rose Tattoo appear on theater screens before Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince, I can't imagine fans will be altogether calm and understanding.

Many still believe this franchise should be working towards a Justice League movie (or Justice Gang, so the nomenclature goes), so it also strikes me as odd that the DCU would have wanted to introduce another supergroup into canon before anything Justice-fronted became a household name for everyday citizens.

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As well, I think Gunn & Co. need to develop more central locations within the DCU before introducing a team that handles problems anywhere and everywhere. Metropolis has obviously been established through Superman (as has Authority team member Engineer), the upcoming horror movie Clayface will give audiences our first key visit to Gotham City, and Lanterns should...show us some Nebraska settings. But those are just a few of many settings and heroes that deserve to be brought into the limelight before an Authority movie gets the green light.

Just under his update for The Authority, James Gunn did confirm that two other seemingly troubled projects are still moving in positive directions, saying:

[Booster Gold] is in development. [Paradise Lost] is in extreme development.

Maybe the Booster Gold movie will go forwards and backwards in time in a way where other heroes and locations get introduced in small doses, which could be a great way to bring The Authority into this worldbuilding without making it a feature-length introduction.

For now, fans can next look forward to seeing Supergirl hitting its 2026 release date on June 26, followed by Clayface on October 23.