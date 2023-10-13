Deadpool 3 Director Praises Taylor Swift's Directorial Vision, Compares Her To Steven Spielberg

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars in the world, especially right now. Her concert tour is one of the most successful live events in the history of the galaxy and that show is now taking over movie theaters in a way that concert films just haven’t in the past. We know that Taylor has designs on conquering the world of theatrical film, and Swift is now set to direct a film she's written. One movie director, Deadpool 3’s Shawn Levy, thinks she'll likely do an excellent job, as she has one skill that Steven Spielberg himself would likely praise.

Shawn Levy knows Taylor Swift well as a director, having previously appeared in her “All Too Well” music video. He recently told EW that he thinks she has “the makings of a hell of a director” and that there are few if any other stars in the music industry with quite her creative flair. He explained…

That list is short. Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video, it's profound. It's profoundly vivid, and she has the strength of her convictions.

Taylor Swift has been working to conquer the world of film the way she has conquered the world of music, and she’s well on her way to hitting that same level of success. Swift has begun to act in small but notable supporting roles, and her new Eras Tour concert movie is guaranteed to own the box office to the point that its release scared The Exorcist Believer off the release date at the last minute.

Taylor Swift as a feature film director may seem unlikely. Still, she would actually be following in the footsteps of other music video directors, from Michael Bay to David Fincher, who have found incredible success on the big screen. And Swift may already have one key element that will help her succeed. Levy says Steven Spielberg once had to encourage him to trust his own instincts on set, and Tayor Swift already has that. He continued…

Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called Real Steel, and I said to him, 'How do you know it's the right shot?' His answer was, 'The way you see it, that makes it right. I feel like that's something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that's about trusting your instinct.

Exactly when Taylor Swift will get to work directing her new film is the only real question. Considering just how much Swift does it's unclear when she'll have time to take on such a massive task, but Taylor Swift has given every indication that she truly can do it all.