How Taylor Swift’s Dad And Travis Kelce Have (Allegedly) Been Protecting Her Since She’s Been Tied To Blake Lively’s Legal Battle

The friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively may or may not be ruined after the actress referred to her BFF as one of her “dragons” in documents submitted in the ongoing It Ends with Us legal battle with Justin Baldoni. However, it sounds like Swift has a couple of dragons herself. A source opened up about how Swift’s dad, Scott, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, have allegedly been protecting her during the ordeal.

Taylor Swift was subpoenaed by Justin Baldoni’s team regarding conversations Blake Lively may have had with her regarding her accusations against Baldoni on the set of It Ends with Us (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription). Despite Scott Swift leaking information to Baldoni’s team in exchange for them withdrawing the subpoena, a judge ruled June 18 that the texts between the two A-listers are still relevant to Baldoni’s case. According to the Daily Mail, Papa Swift will likely continue to fight this, saying:

This is a blow but I doubt Scott Swift will take it lying down. If there's a loophole or something he can do to fight this he'll figure it out.

Scott Swift has been an active part of his daughter’s career from the beginning. Social media has shown him handing out chicken to hungry concertgoers and trying to high-five Travis Kelce when Taylor changed the lyrics to “Karma” to honor her NFL boyfriend but, behind the scenes, Scott’s both very protective of his daughter and apparently just as much of a mastermind. The source from Nashville claimed the same can be said of Kelce, who’s been in a relationship with Swift for two years:

Travis is very much in the same vein. They're both extroverts and they come off as good guys. But they're both very old school and protective as well and they keep their eyes on the prize, which in this case is Taylor. People call him Papa Swift with affection and he's always had that friendly, old-school energy. But behind the warmth is a laser-focused strategist. He was all dad on the surface, but there's a Wall Street brain ticking underneath.

We’ll have to see if Scott Swift’s strategizing brain can help keep Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s text messages out of the hands of the court. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman ruled that relevant communications must be turned over to Justin Baldoni’s team, since Lively herself had identified the 1989 artist as someone who was likely to have knowledge of her complaints about Baldoni and the working environment of It Ends with Us.

Taylor Swift’s team has said she does not want to be involved in Blake Lively’s case, and the lack of a statement supporting her friend — as well as not attending the Super Bowl together or being seen together since October 2024 — has sparked a lot of speculation about the state of their friendship. One source claimed Swift will be furious with Lively “forever.”

Travis Kelce is making no secret of whose side he’s on either, as he reportedly unfollowed Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively’s husband. We'll have to wait and see how Scott Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end continue to support Taylor, as it appears — at least for now — that Justin Baldoni will get those text messages.