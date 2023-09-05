Taylor Swift Eras Tour Screenings Crush Box Office Barbie

Taylor Swift has been having an all-time great year as she tours her sold-out monster of a concert across the world, but wait… there’s more. As announced last week , the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film is heading to theaters next month, and now it stands to be a big draw for the North American box office, because of course, it does. It may not be pulling out Barbie numbers, but it could very well break the running record for concert films in theaters.

When it was announced that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie would be heading to theaters on October 13, fans seriously made haste to see the singer on the big screen. The demand was so high for tickets that Taylor Swift obliterated Spider-Man ’s all-time presale ticket record when the single-day advance ticket sales beat out Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it apparently led The Exorcist: Believer to change its release date . Now, The Hollywood Reporter says that exhibitors are projecting the movie could open at $100 million based on the demand and even go on to make $150 million or more at the domestic box office.

A $100 million opening weekend is a huge triumph for any movie coming to theaters, and is in the neighborhood of what massive blockbusters like Wonder Woman and Iron Man have made in their first weekends on the big screen. If Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour does in fact make $100 million in its first weekend, it will hold the record for the top-grossing concert film ever to be released domestically, beating out 2011’s Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

When the Justin Bieber concert film came out in February 2011, it made $29 million in its first weekend before making $73 million domestically and $26 million in international markets. Another money maker when it comes to the history of concert films on the big screen is Michael Jackson’s This Is It, which made $72 million domestically in 2009 along with earning $189 million outside of North America.

Given the massive success and buzz around the Eras Tour thus far, which had been riddled with celebrity sightings , along with fans going all out in outfits and friendship bracelet-making, we wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor Swift breaks some box office records with the concert movie. To share some additional comparisons, if The Eras Tour movie does make $100 million in its first weekend, it wouldn’t be far off from the top-grossing films among the 2023 movie schedule like The Super Mario Bros. Movie which made $146 million domestically its first weekend before cracking $1.3 billion worldwide, and Barbie which had a $162 million opening before becoming the top-grossing movie of the year thus far.

Advanced tickets for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour are available now ahead of the concert movie hitting theaters on October 13.