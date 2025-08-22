Someone Already Has An Idea For A Weapons Gag In Scary Movie 6, And It’s Sending Me

The last few years have been pretty wonderful for horror fans. We’ve seen a great deal of very successful “elevated” horror from the likes of Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers and more. The most recent example has been Zach Cregger’s Weapons, which has continued to win at the box office. It’s going to provide plenty of material when the next Scary Movie arrives next year.

Yes, if you weren’t aware, Scary Movie 6 has a greenlight and is set to release next year. What’s more, it was recently confirmed that franchise mainstay Anna Ferris is set to return in the new film. Putting the news and the recent horror success together, a fan on X has already gone viral for suggesting a scene for the film, and I am absolutely here for it. They said…

Watching Anna Faris do the Weapons run into a pole will fix me

It’s a scene so incredibly obvious that now that it’s been said, it seems like it has to happen. Whether it’s Anna Faris or another character, somebody needs to do a “Weapons run” at some point in the film and then run into a pole, tree or even just a wall.

It’s exactly the sort of joke that we’d expect from Scary Movie. Over the course of five films that started in 2000 and ran until 2013, the franchise seemingly spoofed every horror movie ever made. Of course, when you do that, you eventually run out of material to spoof, and spoofs as a genre haven’t exactly been lucrative lately.

This made it something of a surprise when it was announced that Scary Movie 6 was happening and that the Wayans Brothers were back to write the film. Of course, in the years since the last entry in the series, we’ve seen a lot of great horror movies that will certainly be prime fodder for the film.

It can be assumed we’ll see elements from movies like Get Out, Hereditary and Nosferatu all get transformed into something a lot less scary and a lot more silly. We’ve also seen films like Scream get the legacy sequel treatment, and it’s hard not to believe that’s exactly why Scary Movie is coming back. One imagines that whatever semblance of a plot the film has, it will be of the “legacy sequel” variety.

We’ve also seen the beginning of what is hopefully something of a resurgence of the spoof genre. The recent Naked Gun movie was a breath of fresh air and will ideally be the first of many movies like it.

Get Out has a famous “running” scene of its own that may get the Scary Movie treatment. Although now I’m imagining the Get Out run and the Weapons run in some sort of race sequence. Seriously, this movie writes itself.