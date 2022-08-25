Despite Rumors About The Next Bond’s Age, Henry Cavill Is Still Doing Quite Well In The 007 Odds

Despite the absence of much movement on Bond 26, the James Bond movie ecosystem seems to be shifting in certain directions. With a supposed 15 year plan calling for a younger 007 , it looks like certain key players in the odds race could find themselves out of luck in the eventual selection process. Don’t tell that to the people pushing the betting odds on the next Bond, as even in light of such claims, Henry Cavill is a candidate that’s still doing quite well.

This update comes from Express , who have obtained betting odds data through the firm Ladbrokes. While not as comprehensive a field as we’re normally used to, the top four contenders for the next James Bond have not budged terribly much. In fact, Henry Cavill’s lead is followed rather closely by some of the usual suspects that should technically be disqualified. Here’s where the top 4 potential Bonds stand, as well as their respective ages:

Henry Cavill (39) - 2/1

Idris Elba (49) - 4/1

Regé-Jean Page (34) - 9/2

Tom Hardy (44) - 5/1

As further rumors surrounding the next 007 have specified that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are allegedly looking for a James Bond in his mid-30s , Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and Tom Hardy are the prime candidates that stand to fall off the board. MGM recently committed to a deal where Warner Bros. will be internationally distributing the Bond franchise, starting with Bond 27, which sparked talks of keeping the series on the big screen until 2037.

Long-term planning seems to be the key here, and a younger actor in the role is going to be essential should that be the case. Should these whispers be true, Regé-Jean Page technically still has the upper hand; despite what betting odds might say. Though he’s currently committed to a reboot of The Saint for Paramount, there’s no telling whether that series will take off the way the studio intends.

It’s an uncertainty that also hits Henry Cavill close to home as well. The Witcher star’s dance card is a bit complicated, as the constant push and pull of suggestions that he might play Superman again in the DCEU muddy the waters. Not to mention, his own hypothetical long term franchise is currently in the works, thanks to Apple TV+ and Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller Argylle being pitched as a potential trilogy.

Though he’s closer to aging out of the supposed window of opportunity the next James Bond is supposed to embody, Henry Cavill still rules the roost. As always, it looks like the common belief among James Bond bettors is to never let the gossip get in the way of a good candidate. If you thought that the race to choose the new 007 was going to end anytime soon, you may want to reconsider that notion.

Bond 26 won’t start filming until 2024 , and the decisions behind what sort of approach to take with this new “reinvention” of the character are still underway. This game is far from won, and the future of James Bond will continue to be in flux until key pieces start to lock in, allowing the picture of this saga’s future to become clearer.