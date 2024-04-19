32 Disney Company Movies We Don't Talk About Nearly As Much

What’s the first thing you think of when it comes to Disney movies? Whether it’s the best Pixar films out there, or the best animated films, or maybe even the Star Wars universe, there are a lot of movies that have truly made the Disney name as big as it is.

But what about the movies that don’t get talked about? The ones from earlier on in the days of Disney, or long-forgotten Disney films that the public doesn’t bring up, or maybe even films that might have been big at the time, but have lost their steam? Today, we are going to go over some Walt Disney Company movies that we don’t talk about as much as we probably should.

The Shaggy Dog (1959)

While The Shaggy Dog was quite successful at the time of its release – so much so that it spawned a franchise – I feel like no one ever talks about the original movie which was released at the end of the 1950s. It follows a teenager who is able to turn into an Old English Sheepdog because of an enchanted ring, and yes, it’s just as wacky as you would expect it to be.

The Black Cauldron (1985)

There are many reasons why The Black Cauldron has sort of been forgotten in the world of Disney. It was a huge financial failure for the company when it was released, and featured a heavy fantasy plotline that was the first to receive a PG rating at Disney. The Disney Renaissance-era of films came after this, which saved the animation studio at Disney. But the film itself is very good and filled with some awesome stories.

Newsies (1992)

While there are plenty of great modern musicals now , Newsies came before the Broadway adaptation. The film stars a young Christian Bale and tells the story of newspaper boys in 1899. The film was a box office bomb and got mixed reviews, but the music and the film became successful enough in later years to earn a Broadway adaptation.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

Released in 2010, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice is a live-action Disney film that I feel has long been forgotten about. Starring Nicolas Cage and Jay Baruchel, the film takes place in New York City and follows a young man who reluctantly works as an apprentice to receive the powers of Merlin. The film itself is very creative and has some great music, but was basically forgotten about.

A Goofy Movie (1995)

A Goofy Movie is exactly what you think it is – a film about Goofy, except this one revolves around him and his son taking a road trip across the country to bond and spend time with him when his son, Max, would literally rather do anything else, even trick his dad into going to a concert. The film features one of the best uplifting Disney songs ever , if we’re being honest. Such a great movie.

20,000 Leagues Under The Sea (1954)

Released in the early 1950s, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea is one of those films that you can’t help but enjoy when you watch it. Based on the novel of the same name, the film mainly follows three men who travel on a submarine in order to find a giant sea monster. The film itself was a huge hit for Disney but nowadays, we never really talk about it.

The Tigger Movie (2000)

While I think everyone loves the characters from Winnie the Pooh, I think we all forget that Tigger had his own film – The Tigger Movie, of course. The film follows Tigger trying to search for his family tree and find people just like him. As someone who loved Tigger as a child, I also forgot this movie existed even now – and it still brings me happiness.

The Aristocats (1970)

The Aristocats came out during a time when there was a lull in the animation department of Disney. Nothing was really becoming a huge success at that time, but The Aristocats is one of those films that I think has improved with age. The film is cute and a great rom-com for kids to enjoy, but through all of Disney’s best animated films, this one is forgotten about.

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

Disney has actually produced and distributed plenty of sports movies, and one that I always think about is The Mighty Ducks. The movie, which tells the story of an attorney coaching a pee-wee hockey team for community service, was a success and spawned a franchise, but as a Gen Z-er, I don’t think anyone talks about this movie. I only knew about it from the Disney+ series – and even then, it wasn’t as good as the original movie.

The Princess Diaries (2001)

I know, I know, many of us are still waiting for The Princess Diaries 3 , but let’s talk for a bit about the first The Princess Diaries. The film, based on the book series of the same name, is all about a girl suddenly finding out that she hails from a line of royals and has to learn how to become a princess. Isn’t that what we all want in life? But truthfully, this is one of Anne Hathaway’s best movies and it needs to be in the public way more.

Race To Witch Mountain (2009)

While Race to Witch Mountain is part of a bigger franchise, I think everyone forgets about this film for a few reasons. While the cast is great – Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, Alexander Ludwig, and more – there’s nothing super original about it. I will say though, I do enjoy the action immensely, and think it’s a great example of the Rock’s earlier movies.

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

This is what dreams are made of, my friends. The Lizzie McGuire Movie is a masterpiece and I stand by that.

Okay, so maybe not a masterpiece but you can’t sit there and tell me you don’t love this film. Considered a film to end the TV series, Lizzie McGuire, the film tells the story of Lizzie’s journey in Rome, Italy, and is cliche in the best ways. And personally, I think it needs to be talked about way more.

The Sword In The Stone (1963)

Based on the novel of the same name and also based on the legends of King Arthur, The Sword in the Stone is a classic Disney film that follows the story of an unlikely hero becoming a true leader, and while the film itself received mixed reviews, it was a commercial success. It’s a fun movie with lots of old animation that makes it stand out.

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

While there was a 2023 film version, I actually rewatched Eddie Murphy’s The Haunted Mansion and laughed my head off. Based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name, the film follows two real estate agents who, in an attempt to sell an older mansion, end up staying the night there with their family – and it turns their lives upside down when they discover it’s haunted. It’s a fun film, no matter what the critics say.

Bridge To Terabithia (2007)

Believe it or not, this depressing but hopeful film was released by the Disney company and it’s still just as sad as you remember it to be. Bridge to Terabithia follows two children who become friends and escape to the woods together to build their own fantasy world in order to escape the harsh realities of their lives. And of course, it takes a turn for the worse at some point.

Miracle (2004)

Based on a true story, Miracle tells the story of the U.S. men’s ice hockey team that won the gold medal over the Soviets at the 1980 Winter Olympics. The film had it all, a great cast, an inspiring story, and so much more, but in the grand scheme of things, the film has mainly been forgotten.

The Parent Trap (1961)

While I think everyone knows The Parent Trap for the Lindsay Lohan version, do you know that there’s a film from the 1960s that it’s based on? The original follows the same premise – two teenagers reunited as twins who plot to get their parents back together, and yes, it’s just as cute as you expect.

The Black Hole (1979)

A sci-fi film, The Black Hole follows a vessel that finds a missing ship with a strange scientist who has been sitting on the edge of a Black Hole for years, raising plenty of suspicion about the intentions of the scientist. The film itself had good visual effects but it’s been pretty much forgotten about.

James And The Giant Peach (1996)

Directed by Henry Selick, James and the Giant Peach is based on the novel of the same name, and follows a young boy named James who finds happiness in a magic peach when he has lost everything. I’m not sure why this film, out of all the amazing stop-motion films I have seen, escaped my memory for so long. But it’s a great movie – it’s not talked about nearly enough.

Angels In The Outfield (1994)

Out of every film on this list, I remembered Angels in the Outfield the most because it was always promoted before any Disney film I watched on a DVD or VHS. The film follows a boy who prays for a family if a baseball team wins the pennant – and angels are literally sent down from above to achieve it. It’s a sweet film – and one that makes me smile each time I’ve watched it.

Holes (2003)

For some reason, I distinctly remember seeing Holes on The Disney Channel as a kid and fearing it, but now I realize no one ever talks about it. Starring Shia LaBeouf, Holes follows the story of several young boys in a juvenile detention camp, and how they are forced to dig holes in the desert daily. It’s actually a great film – one that never gets talked about and is a fantastic adaptation.

Ice Princess (2005)

Ice Princess was a teen dramedy from the early 2000s that follows a young woman pursuing her dream of becoming a figure skater after rediscovering her love for the sport in her teen years, and all the hurdles she runs into. The film didn’t do well at the box office, but years later, people my age still think back on it fondly – even if most of the public doesn’t talk about it.

The Castaway Cowboy (1974)

This film, starring James Garner, is a great example of a Western comedy and came out when those kinds of movies were huge. The Castaway Cowboy is exactly what you would expect – a rancher who washes up on the shores of Hawaii after getting kidnapped and has to somehow make it back home. The film never gets talked about now but is still a ton of fun if you’re into westerns.

Sky High (2005)

Look, we need to talk about how underrated Sky High is . The film follows kids who go to a high school in the literal sky and are told if they’ll be a hero or a sidekick based on their powers. The cast is stellar, the idea is original, and there’s so much more to love about it. I need a sequel now.

Third Man On The Mountain (1959)

Released in 1959, Third Man on the Mountain is a family adventure that actually has a great premise – it’s all about a young man who has one goal: to climb the mountain that killed his father years ago and conquer his fear. There are decent effects, funny comedy, and a heartwarming ending. I would openly recommend it if you haven’t seen it yet.

My Favorite Martian (1999)

Based on the television series of the same name, My Favorite Martian came out at the very end of the 1990s, and follows a Martian who crash-lands on Earth and has to find a way home with the help of a human. It stars Christopher Lloyd as the Martian because of course it does, and is actually hilarious.

The Game Plan (2007)

Okay, so truth be told, I’ve never forgotten to talk about this movie because The Game Plan is a guilty pleasure of mine. Starring Dwayne Johnson, the movie follows a football player who has to suddenly take care of a daughter that he never knew he had, and the love that grows between them. It’s so heartwarming and while I know that it didn’t get the best reviews from critics it has my heart.

The Watcher In The Woods (1980)

Believe it or not, the Disney Company released a horror movie back in 1980, called The Watcher in the Woods, but it’s certainly not on any of the best horror movies list out there. The film follows a teenager and her little sister who move to a new home in the country but are entwined in a mystery of a missing girl from where they now live. It’s a fun movie, with good suspense, but hasn’t been talked about that much.

Oz The Great And Powerful (2013)

Directed by Sam Raimi, Oz, The Great and Powerful is considered a spiritual prequel to The Wizard of Oz, and tells the origin story of the Wizard of Oz. It had an all-star cast and plenty of great effects, but nowadays I never hear anyone talk about it. I still enjoy the movie though.

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids (1989)

Released in 1989, this sci-fi comedy was everywhere for a time. Honey, I Shrunk The Kids follows an inventor who accidentally shrinks his children and his neighbors’ children, and the kids have to work together to somehow survive in their own backyard when everything wants to kill them. I don’t think anyone really talks about the movie that much now but it’s so funny.

Fantasia 2000 (1999)

Fantasia 2000 was a sequel to the original Fantasia and had several animated segments that went together with classical music. But it didn’t perform well at the box office. However, the film received great reviews despite that. I think it deserves a little more praise.

Bolt (2009)

In the early years of Disney’s CGI films, Bolt was a standout. The film told the story of a dog who worked as an actor and always believed that he had superpowers. However, he gets separated from his owner and must find a way back to her with new companions – only to realize that he doesn’t actually have powers. It’s a great movie – and will probably make you tear up a little.

With all these great movies, I think it’s time for a Disney marathon. Time to rewatch some oldies but goodies.