I Rewatched The Original Haunted Mansion Before The New One, And I Have To Talk About It

There are few movies from my childhood that I can fully say I still love just as much now. While many of them have certainly aged, and my humor has matured, some family films have stood the test of time, and I have an even deeper appreciation for them.

We could talk about animated movies, like Lilo & Stitch, and my newfound love for Nani . Or, we could bring up some of my favorite Christmas films, like Home Alone – and all the very dangerous injuries that would surely kill those bandits. But, there's one movie from my childhood that I haven't watched in a long time: The Haunted Mansion, starring Eddie Murphy.

Since a new adaptation referencing the famous theme park ride was released in theaters in July 2023 – appropriately named Haunted Mansion – I decided to revisit this favorite from my younger years. And I have to talk about it.

Eddie Murphy Is The Best Part Of This Movie

You'd have to live under a rock not to know who Eddie Murphy is. The legendary actor has appeared in some of the funniest films of the last forty years. From his time in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise to Coming To America and Boomerang, Murphy is a certified king of comedy. Truthfully, I don't think many can top him.

Even years later, sequels are still happening to some of his greatest movies. Coming 2 America released in 2021 , and now, there's another Beverly Hills Cop film that is in development. Murphy has also moved into dramatic roles, such as his Academy Award-nominated performance in Dreamgirls, and other critically acclaimed work, like his leading part in Dolemite is My Name.

Having Murphy as the star of a Disney horror comedy film is a safe bet. Even now, he's still the best part of The Haunted Mansion. The rest of the cast is great, but there's just something about Murphy in the lead that draws eyes in. Not only is his comedic timing on point – as it usually is – but he's able to link plenty of generations in his performance.

I know personally from watching this film with my dad way back when. He loved Murphy, so he came with me to see the movie and laughed along, while this was my introduction to the actor, when I was only five. Murphy was the perfect choice for the lead – and I still don't think anyone can carry a comedic movie as well as him.

Upon Rewatching, I’m Starting To Realize This Film Was My Introduction To “Scary Movies”

While I wouldn't call The Haunted Mansion my first real horror movie, it was my introduction to "scary movies."

As an adult, the scares in this film don't phase me. I've seen enough of the best horror movies out there not to feel any fear over simple jump scares; I always know when they're coming. It takes a film like the critically-acclaimed Talk to Me or Midsommar to get my blood pumping nowadays.

I rewatched this movie from a child's perspective, and I have to say – it's scary for younger kids. Plenty of moments make you jump or are creepy, and I'm pretty sure I was scared of certain scenes in The Haunted Mansion as a young girl that don't shock me now. It's one of the first films that introduced me to the concept that 'scary' can be fun, so I thank it for that.

For A Comedy, The Haunted Mansion Can Get Dark

This was marketed as a supernatural comedy with horror aspects, and for the most part, it is that. It's usually because Murphy's delivery is always on point – and I also want to point out that his on-screen son in the film, Marc John Jefferies, was also a funny addition.

But man, this movie can get dark. It's almost concerning that I recall this film shown to a room of nine-year-olds in fourth grade, because it mentions many dark themes. Suicide, death, drugs, sex – and this movie was rated PG. I feel like, with what it talks about, it at least deserved a PG-13 rating, but I suppose Disney wanted to bring in as many people as possible.

Either way, dang. This movie is deep sometimes.

The 2003 Visual Effects Are Actually Still A Lot Of Fun To Watch

I've said this about a few movies I've rewatched, but I don't find the 2003 visual effects all that jarring, as I still love to watch them, and they're enjoyable.

It's almost like with the Spy Kids movies , especially the early ones. The visual effects aren't the best compared to what we have today, but they're a lot of fun and feel manageable to watch.

The practical effects, too, are great – I swear, Murphy's face suddenly decomposed actually made me snicker in delight because it legit looked creepy. So, I did enjoy the visual effects just as much.

Also, Those Singing Heads From The Mausoleum Will Forever Haunt My Dreams

I can't tell you how many times I have sung, "You left your key in the mausoleum," and wondered where it was from and how it was so ingrained into my brain. Then I rewatched this movie and remembered those freaking singing heads.

They're not actual heads – just busts of statues singing like a barbershop quartet, but man, the songs are catchy and will forever haunt my dreams.

I Really Don't Understand How This Film Received So Many Negative Reviews

This is my biggest complaint – because, for the life of me, I can't figure out why this movie was pummelled with horrible reviews.

The Haunted Mansion has a 13% on Rotten Tomatoes , which is absurdly low. Is it the best comedy film of all time? No, but it does not deserve that rating. Murphy was amusing in the leading role, and the movie was entertaining enough for kids and adults, and the perfect intro to scary movies for children of my generation.

I may be clouded by nostalgia, for all I know, because the audience score isn't much better. Despite it, The Haunted Mansion holds a special place in my heart, and I'll forever stand by it, no matter what critics or the rest of the general public says.

I Think The New Haunted Mansion Will Be The Next Generation’s Intro To Scary Movies

The new movie is now in theaters, I got the chance to see it – and dare I say, I enjoyed it.

While I know the movie wasn't necessarily made for me, it almost felt like my positions had switched. Instead of my dad going along to see the film with me to watch Eddie Murphy, I went to see the new movie for LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish – and I'll say that I think it's the next step for scary movies for younger kids now.

It's not the scariest film, by any means, but our review called it "fun starter horror" and I agree, plus, it's appropriately rated at PG-13. It's a good step in the right direction, and while I still favor the older film, I like this new one, too.

This makes me want to revisit some of my favorite kids' movies more. Halloween is coming up – maybe I need an entire marathon of all the scary movies I used to watch as a kid – starting with The Haunted Mansion. Now all I need are some pumpkin cookies and apple cider.