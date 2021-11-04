Disney’s Encanto Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Animated Movie

Encanto marks the 60th animated feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. You’d be hard pressed to find another studio, animated or otherwise, with a track record quite like that at Disney. Not every movie has been a hit, but the batting average has been absolutely stellar. And based on the early responses to Disney’s newest animated film, movie number 60 may be just as spectacular and ground-breaking as movie number one.

Encanto had its world premiere last night and so the first people have had a chance to see the new Disney animated musical, which combines a story of magic, the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Columbian culture, into a movie that some are already calling stunning .

Encanto is stunning! A colorful display of the visual and cultural wonder of Colombia. The film is filled with life, vibrant colors, lively music and memorable, charismatic characters. It warms my soul to see a Disney film celebrating Colombia. Que se escuche mi gente! #Encanto

The new movie tells the story of the Madrigal family, who are all imbued with magical abilities, with the exception of daughter Maribel. But when something begins to happen to the magic, only the one who does not rely on special gifts can try to fix the problem.

While Encanto has a lot in common with many animated Disney classics, it’s a musical adventure with a female protagonist, after all, it also marks a departure for the studio. This is the first narrative feature to focus on South American culture. Following Raya and the Last Dragon Disney is clearly trying to diversify its storytelling, and according to many, Encanto succeeds in this goal.

#Encanto is magnificent! Afro-Latinos present, our culture alive, a story of ours told. Relates to anyone fighting to live up to expectations. Wept like a baby. The 60th Disney feature is one of their best. Loved it to bits."Family weirdos get the worst rap." Line of my life.

Animated Disney movies have a long history of great music. And with Lin-Manuel Miranda back on board to write the songs for Encanto following his resounding success with Moana, there was an expectation that the music here, would be something special . And it sounds like the Hamilton maestro came through.

#Encanto/ @EncantoMovie is a joyful, jubilant ode to family with the perfect blend of heart & humor. Enchanting, hugely entertaining, awe-inducing & dazzling. A must-see magical marvel. Lin-Manuel Miranda's songs will make you tap your feet & make tears fall.

Getting audiences invested in a story emotionally is always the most important battle. And when you’re dealing with animated characters who are yet one step removed from reality, that struggle is that much harder. Having said that, fans have found themselves wiping their eyes at more than one animated movie over the years, and several of those who saw Encanto last night were clearly doing the same thing. When this one comes out you may want to bring tissues .

#Encanto enchants w/ its beautiful Colombian cultural specificities, colorful visuals, and emotionally resonating themes of family. 60 films in, Disney still finds ways to captivate its audience with their animated musicals. This one is a real tearjerker but also such a joy!