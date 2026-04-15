A Marvel Star And Gladiator Star Will Have A Big Fight Scene In Highlander, And I Can't Wait

It seems a major fight is brewing in the upcoming Highlander reboot. Even with most of the film still shrouded in secrecy, this particular clash is already doing a lot of heavy lifting for fans’ expectations. A Marvel star and a Gladiator alum are about to go head-to-head in one intense scene; I cannot wait to lay my eyes on it.

The Gladiator half of the equation comes from Djimon Hounsou, who recently shed a bit of light on his role as OG returning character Sunda Kastagir in the film. Speaking with Collider , Hounsou revealed that while he’s part of the story’s larger machinery, he didn’t get nearly as much hands-on action as some might expect, even with a key fight lined up, facing off against a Marvel heavyweight. He explained:

I didn't really have much fighting here. I'm supposed to be having this battle with Dave Bautista in the story. It's going to be a stunning-looking film. That much I can say. And of course, knowing Chad, it’s going to be full of action, as you can imagine. He does action. But outside of that, in terms of action, I didn't have much to do in this film. But I look forward to seeing his interpretation of the story overall.

You had me at “battle with Dave Bautista.” That alone is enough to grab my attention. Fans have been waiting for the Highlander reboot for some time, but Bautista stepping into the role of the Kurgan, a character made iconic by Clancy Brown in the original, will make the wait all worthwhile. His casting points to a villain driven by raw force but, with the added weight of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars’ on-screen presence.

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Djimon Hounsou, meanwhile, tends to operate with a quieter, more deliberate intensity. Not a traditional movie crossover fight, those two energies together, and it has the makings of a fight that could genuinely stick with audiences long after the credits roll.

Helming the upcoming flick is director Chad Stahelski. His approach to fights, which he helped revolutionize for a new generation with his work on the John Wick franchise, tends to favor clarity and impact over chaos, turning fights into sequences that feel almost architectural in their design. Every ingredient in the rebooted Highlander flick has me certain we are witnessing a bit of alchemy destined to bring us one of the best fight scenes of all time.

Even if Hounsou’s role doesn’t involve extended combat, the idea of Stahelski staging a confrontation between him and Bautista suggests a scene that could stand out regardless of length. We could seriously have a banger of a battle on our hands here.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The reboot itself continues to assemble a notable ensemble. Henry Cavill steps into the lead role of Connor MacLeod, with Russell Crowe, another Marvel alum, Karen Gillan as MacLeod’s human wife, and others filling out a cast that blends blockbuster familiarity with a ton of dramatic range.

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Hounsou also talked up the film's look, especially the set design, which he described as striking. That’s the part that has me hyped. If the team is putting that much care into the world itself, this could end up feeling bigger than just a string of fights. Highlander has always worked best when it leans into its weird, myth-heavy, slightly unhinged energy. If you’ve never seen the original, it’s absolutely worth your time. Just be prepared to mutter “what the heck did I just watch” at least once. That’s part of the charm. It’s not just about the fights, even if the fights are doing plenty of work.

That said, let’s not pretend the action isn’t a huge draw. That, and the music. If there isn’t a well-placed Queen’s Who Wants to Live Forever needle drop or Princes of the Universe nod somewhere in this thing, I’m going to have questions. A showdown between a Marvel star and a Gladiator standout is great, sure, but if there’s no Queen, I walk out. I’m mostly joking. Mostly.

Unfortunately for us fans, we won't get to see Bautista and Hounsou go head-to-head on the 2026 movie schedule. We are going to have to wait until at least 2027, or possibly 2028, for that. But, in the meantime, you can revisit the original film, streaming on Peacock with a subscription.