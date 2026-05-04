See The First Look At Karen Gillan In Her ‘Natural Habitat’ (AKA Her Highlander Costume)

The last few months have seen Karen Gillan gleefully filming Jumanji 4 alongside her longtime co-stars, but she’s now moved on to another big production. Gillan is filming the Highlander reboot and is getting to work on the film in her native country of Scotland. Thus far, the fan-favorite actress seems to be reveling in the film shoot, and she’s shared some truly delightful photos from the set. Now, Gillan is dropping more tidbits, as she recently posted about her “natural habitat” and revealed her costume.

Karen Gillan’s latest post on Instagram, as of this writing, is a carousel of sweet photos taken from the set of Highlander. The first two images are quite scenic and show the actress from the back as she gazes upon the beautiful landscape. Fans can also see her in a long-flowing dress she’ll seemingly wear while playing the character of Heather MacLeod. The series of photos also includes a selfie of Gillan as well as shots of trailers and a video that gives a bird’s eye view of the land. Check it out:

A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillan) A photo posted by on

Now, those are some truly beautiful sights, and I love that Gillan is giving us a sense of what it’s been like for her to be in her “natural habitat.” I can imagine the Guardians of the Galaxy alum taking a lot of pride in getting to shoot a film in her home country. And, of course, the icing on the cake is that she’s getting to work on such an iconic franchise at that. Right now, I’d say Gillan is leaving the dream as an actor and, quite frankly, I love to see it.

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The previous photos Gillan shared on social media were also quite sweet, with one of them being a scenic shot of a body of water. She also shared a photo from her trailer, with which she showed off a few gifts she received. To be honest, these posts are giving me just a little bit of FOMO, and I really wish I could be a fly buzzing around that set. Regardless, though, I’m glad Gillan is apparently having a good time amid the shoot.

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As of right now, details on Chad Stahelski’s Highlander reboot have mostly been kept under wraps. However, as of late, more details on the film have been steadily divulged. Henry Cavill is the lead this time around and, just a few months ago, fans were treated to the first look at Cavill’s Connor MacLeod. Given his role, Cavill will indeed be sharing screen time with Karen Gillan, since Heather is Connor’s first wife. I’m curious to see what kind of chemistry the two actors have.

There’s also, of course, the matter of the action sequences that are set to be featured in the film. At this point, Highlander fans are used to quite a bit of spectacle from this franchise, and all signs, thus far, seem to point to Stahelski delivering on that. Just recently, cast member Djimon Hounsou (who’s playing Sunda Kastagir) revealed that in the film, he’d have a fight scene with Marvel alum Dave Bautista (who’s portraying The Kurgan).

I’m curious to see how everything plays out on screen but, in the meantime, I’m just really happy that Karen Gillan has the opportunity to be part of the movie. Previously, Gillan spoke about landing her role and noted how it was a full-circle moment, given her own heritage as a Scottish Highlander. Fans will have to wait and see what she brings to the role of Heather but, for now, I’m just hoping she continues to share set photos with those beautiful landscapes.