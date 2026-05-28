The Breadwinner Reviews Confirm My Fears About Nate Bargatze’s Big-Screen Debut
In theaters May 29.
Comedian Nate Bargatze’s fame has skyrocketed over the past few years thanks to brilliantly quotable standup specials, a couple of Saturday Night Live appearances (that Washington’s Dream sketch is a classic) and the unique ideas he brought to his Emmys hosting gig. Now he’s set to star in his first movie — The Breadwinner — as a guy who becomes a stay-at-home dad when his wife gets a big deal on Shark Tank. Reviews are in for the new comedy, and this is exactly what I was afraid of.
The premise of The Breadwinner draws an obvious comparison to Mr. Mom, which came out in 1983. More than 40 years later, are we still supposed to laugh at dads who can’t cook eggs or do laundry? Is this not insulting to both men and women? I do love Nate Bargatze’s comedy, though, so I hoped that would overpower a seemingly antiquated plot. According to Natalia Winkelman of Variety, that’s not exactly the case, as she says in her review of The Breadwinner:
William Bibbiani of The Wrap agrees, saying this “hackneyed” premise was old in 1983 and even when I Love Lucy did it in 1952. It begs the question, Bibbiani says, of how The Breadwinner scored a major summer release with a plot that doesn’t belong in this century. The critic continues:
Matt Schimkowitz of AV Club gives the movie a C-, saying it’s too busy trying to sell regressive comedy and KFC to produce quality entertainment. Fans of the comedian will have some laughs, but overall, they deserve better. The critic's review reads:
Frank Scheck of THR also argues that a movie doesn't have to be “painfully bland” to be family-friendly. Scheck’s review of The Breadwinner also points out that its story might be funnier if it wasn't something that’s been done in funnier ways in every family sitcom and several movies before it. The critic writes:
Alison Foreman of IndieWire cuts Nate Bargatze a little slack, grading it a C+ and saying it’s “truly decent” compared to other big studio releases right now. There are enough solid jokes to elicit some laughs — which should be a given with a cast that boasts talent like Mandy Moore, Colin Jost, Zach Cherry, Kumail Nanjiani and Will Forte. Some viewers may find the not-so-subtle product placement distracting, though. Foreman warns:
It would be nearly impossible for a movie starring and co-written by Nate Bargatze to not be funny at all, and most critics agree they had at least a few chuckles. However, between shameless product placement, cliché humor and a bafflingly outdated plot, this may not be the big-screen debut the comedian hoped for.
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If you want to see The Breadwinner (possibly at a reduced rate), the movie hits theaters on Friday, May 29.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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