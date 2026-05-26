An Underrated Henry Cavill And Alan Ritchson Movie Is Absolutely Dominating On Streaming Right Now

Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson are certainly keeping themselves busy with multiple projects on the 2026 movie calendar, not to mention Ritchson’s continued success on Reacher. However, while fans wait on a release date for the Prime Video action series, it seems like they are finding new appreciation for a movie Ritchson and Cavill did together back in 2024. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an under-rated gem, and it’s absolutely crushing on streaming right now.

Movie lovers with a Peacock subscription seem to have rediscovered The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, because according to the streaming service’s May 26 numbers, it holds the No. 1 movie spot, beating out titles like Another Man’s Wife (a romantic thriller starring Taye Diggs), Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair and the family-friendly Secret Life of Pets.

(Image credit: Daniel Smith/Lionsgate)

So why is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare moving the needle now, two years after its release? The movie just landed on Peacock last week, so its subscribers may just now be getting a chance to see the film — or rewatch it, for that matter.

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It doesn’t hurt that Alan Ritchson is always in high demand, and it’s been over a year now since Reacher Season 3 ended. One can only rewatch War Machine (streaming with a Netflix subscription) so many times, right?

However, I have to think that In the Grey's current run in theaters might also have something to do with it. Both the new release and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare were directed by Guy Ritchie, reuniting him not only with Henry Cavill but also Eiza González in one of her best roles.

In the Grey may have served as a reminder to audiences just how bizarrely fun a Nazi-killing movie can be. The movie received mixed reactions from critics at the time, but even with its tepid 68% Tomatometer score, audiences loved it, giving it a cumulative 91% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter. It seems even then that people knew The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare cast had set this movie up for long-term fandom, as reactions included:

Great film wonderful cast chemistry under rated soon to be cult classic!!! – B

– B There was no time to get a breather in between all the action! I enjoyed it immensely. – Mirabel

– Mirabel Such a great spy thriller with the right amount of action and comedic witt! Masterful cast, classic Guy Ritchie film. They dont make them like this enough anymore. – David

– David Never have I laughed so much with killing Nazis! Its goofy but cool at the same time. – Grae

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Tune into the latest hits from NBC and Bravo and even movies like The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

We haven’t seen the last of Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson on our screens this year. Cavill will reprise the role of Sherlock Holmes for Enola Holmes 3, while Ritchson has Runner and The Man with the Bag slated for 2026 releases.

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However, it’s nice to have a little blast from the recent past to throw on in the meantime. If you haven’t seen The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, or just haven’t seen it in a while, head on over to Peacock and see why this title is so popular.