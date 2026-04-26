Karen Gillan Has Been Sharing Delightful Highlander Set Pics, And All Her Movies Should Film In Scotland

Not only am I excited Henry Cavill’s Highlander reboot is moving forward , but I'm also personally stoked that Jumanji’s Karen Gillan is part of the cast! The star-studded revival is exactly what we need to give justice to the franchise’s immortal legacy, and Gillan is one of the better hype women out there. If you need an excuse to be more revved up for the upcoming reboot, Gillan just shared delightful on-set pics that make me wish all of her movies were filmed in Scotland.

When the actress first found out she landed the role of Connor MacLeod’s first wife in Highlander, she described it as “a beautiful, full circle moment” to film near her hometown. She's clearly enjoying herself stepping foot in her native Scottish land, and she shared plenty of delightful set pics on her Instagram stories that have me champing at the bit to see this movie. Take a look at this breathtaking landscape:

(Image credit: Karen Gillan)

Wow, what a masterpiece! While I know this photo was taken while Karen Gillan was filming the action-fantasy flick, I have no idea of the photo's exact location or if this was near her hotel. I can only safely assume this is in Scotland, because of the time of some of her other posts, and because these landscapes are giving me serious Outlander vibes. The cloudy sky, dark waters, and billowy mountains give off an otherworldly energy that looks straight out of a timeless legend.

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Karen Gillan may be an actress in Hollywood, but the Scottish actress certainly hasn’t strayed away from her roots in projects. After all, her directorial debut, The Party’s Just Beginning, was filmed in her birthplace of Inverness, and she previously filmed other projects in Scotland, like Outcast and Not Another Happy Ending.

You can tell the MCU star can’t get enough of these Scottish views as she posted another that shows the set’s trailers with a stunning ray of sunshine breaking through the sky:

(Image credit: Karen Gillan)

This wasn't the end to the actress' hype for the upcoming movie release. Karen Gillan was quick to go from filming Jumanji 4 to Highlander , and it looks like she reaped some boozy awards for doing so. The Doctor Who actress posted one more photo that’s got Scottish vibes written all over it:

(Image credit: Karen Gillan)

Katen Gillan is such a good sport on set. While still on the Jumani: Open World set she showed off her return to the crop top and short shorts, fun behind-the-scenes content with the Rock's stunt double and more, and I wouldn't expect anything else from Highlander. Precisely because of this though, I was honestly hoping she’d share some costume spoilers. The first look photo Henry Cavill posted led to a lot of chatter about the movie, and people are definitely interested in seeing more.

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Now I've seen all these Highlander set photos, can she please keep it coming? With these spectacular hillside views, as well as Scottish booze and sunshine to follow, the UK location is pleasing to the eye with brilliant cinematography all over it. Keep checking in for more news on the anticipated reboot as well as its release date.