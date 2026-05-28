I Had No Idea Nicolas Cage Had A Hand In Johnny Depp's Career, But How It Happened Is A Wild Story
Wait, what?
If I were to ask someone to name two of the biggest movie stars of all time, Johnny Depp and Nicolas Cage’s names would probably come up. So, it doesn’t surprise me that their paths might have crossed over the years. However, I just learned that Cage was directly involved in Depp’s rise to fame, and I’m absolutely shook.
Somehow, Cage and Depp never starred in the same movie together, but they were briefly roommates back in the 1980s when the Pirates of the Caribbean star was fresh to Hollywood. Here’s how Cage tells it:
He’s talking about 1983, when Johnny Depp was 20 years old and decided to move to Los Angeles from Florida to pursue a record deal with his band. Cage must have been around 19 then, but since he was born in the Coppola family, he already had some connections in the movie industry and had just been in Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
Cage told this story about him and Depp to Variety while promoting his project on the 2026 TV schedule, Spider-Noir, which is now streaming for those with a Prime Video subscription. In a previous interview with The New York Times Magazine, he said his agent ended up sending Johnny Depp to his first audition, which was for Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street.
Depp got the part that day, and thus his long-running career was born. Cage and Depp have also reportedly remained friends over the years.
When Johnny Depp first started acting, he apparently thought of it as “a good way to pay rent for a minute," per Paper Magazine, but considering the breakneck speed at which he saw success as an actor, it’s no wonder he stuck with it. Previously, Cage said he “can't really take credit” for jumpstarting Depp’s career since it was “just one small step in his whole career”, but you can certainly argue he was instrumental in the Edward Scissorhands actor getting into the industry.
These days, Johnny Depp has been slowly bouncing back to acting after a very public legal battle with his ex Amber Heard. He’ll star as Ebenezer Scrooge in Ti West’s A Christmas Carol movie, which is on the 2026 movie schedule for this holiday season.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Anyways, I didn’t see this story coming, but leave it up to Nicolas Cage to casually drop some remarkable lore like this.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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