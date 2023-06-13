Does 'The Flash' Movie Honor The Snyderverse?

What will fans of "Zack Snyder's Justice League" think of "The Flash" movie? With DC's rocky history of failing to acknowledge the Snyder cut of "Justice League," some fans are curious how "The Flash" will build off of Ezra Miller's version of Barry Allen that was established in Zack Snyder's film (and later completely ruined by the theatrical cut of "Justice League").

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:47 - Mild spoiler warning (if you don't keep up with DC movies news)

01:27 - How will Snyderverse fans react to ‘The Flash?’

05:51 - How ‘The Flash’ Honors ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League'

09:08 - Andy Muschietti interview clip