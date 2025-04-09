Downton Abbey 3 Was Always Going To Be Difficult Without Maggie Smith, And Paul Giamatti Confirms 'It Was Not The Same’'

The 2025 movie schedule is in for a grand finale this September, as the third film from creator Julian Fellowes’ Downton Abbey series will bring the legacy of the Crawley family to a close. As seen with the recent Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’s title reveal, it is indeed time to say goodbye to the hit drama franchise.

That occasion is even more of a bittersweet happening, as the passing of the late Dame Maggie Smith has lent this project even more of an emotional investment. And as returning guest star Paul Giamatti recently discussed with People , the filming of this swan song very much kept the memory of the Dowager Countess in mind. Here’s how Giamatti reinforced that belief, when talking up the September 12th release:

It was not the same without her, but it felt very much like in her honor in some way. She certainly still feels present through the whole thing. Not having her there is obviously a huge loss, but everybody was still acting in her spirit.

Paul Giamatti’s recognition of his previous Downton co-star is a pretty big deal considering The Holdovers actor was only ever in one episode of the ITV series’ television run. Playing Harold, brother to Elizabeth McGovern’s Cora Crawley, the Christmas episode for Season 4 saw the Academy Award nominated actor fleshing out a family tree in charming manner.

Similar to the message in Downton Abbey producer Gareth Neame’s tribute to Maggie Smith , the story of this upcoming threequel also sees the departed actor’s onscreen family reckoning with her character’s death. In the cinematic sendoff for Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey: A New Era’s ending , there were many tears shed by fans and co-stars alike. Now those tears have an added weight, thanks to reality.

Turning back to Paul Giamatti’s limited, but memorable experience on the series, that rendezvous was as memorable for him as it was for Peacock subscription holders who continue to discover/revisit Downton Abbey. Including his memory of working on “The London Season” episode, Giamatti paid further respects to Dame Maggie Smith by remembering her thusly:

Working with her the first time around was one of the best things ever and I didn't even really get to do that much with her.

While Mr. Giamatti may not have been a long time Downton cast member, he’s been teasing a mysterious reason for his Grand Finale return . Whatever it may be, it’s important enough to happen in this final picture in the wake of family loss that is still felt to this day.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale promises the curtain call of a lifetime, with its debut set for September 12th. And if potential tears involving Paul Giamatti are your thing, he'll be appearing in Black Mirror Season 7's episode "Eulogy" - which hits Netflix on April 10th.