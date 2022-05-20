Downton Abbey: A New Era Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

At long last, Downton Abbey: A New Era (which CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes gave 3.5 out of 5 stars) is showing in theaters and we can finally see what the extended Crawley family has been up to since we last saw them in 2019’s delightful Downton Abbey, which itself continued on the story of the landmark TV historical drama series of the same name.

But, after watching the latest addition to ever-popular story about the wealthy, aristocratic family, their trusty staff, and those not-so-familiar faces on the silver screen, you may be wondering where you’ve seen the members of the Downton Abbey: A New Era cast before. Worry no more, for we are about to break it all down…

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley)

Back again as Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham, in Downton Abbey: A New Era is accomplished film and TV actor Hugh Bonneville, who has been with the franchise from the very beginning.

When he’s not playing the distinguished head of the household, Bonneville shows up in movies like Paddington (and its sensational sequel), Notting Hill, and even Tomorrow Never Dies. Over on the small screen, Bonneville has appeared on programs like The Hotel, Twenty Twelve, and dozens of other scripted series and docuseries.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Talbot)

Michelle Dockery is back as Lady Mary Talbot in Downton Abbey: A New Era, once again being the voice of reason in her father’s ear.

Outside of her time in Julian Fellowes’ sprawling historical drama franchise, Dockery has appeared in movies like Hanna, Non-Stop, and The Gentleman. She has also popped up on a number of TV shows (and made-for-TV movies) throughout her career, including Red Riding, Good Behavior, Godless, and Anatomy of a Scandal.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Dominic West (Guy Dexter)

The first of the newcomers to world of Downton Abbey is Dominic West, who steps in as Guy Dexter, the actor at the center of the film production taking place at the estate in A New Era.

Though he is new to this franchise, West is no stranger when it comes to taking on prominent roles on decorated drama series. Over the years, he has given outstanding performances on shows like The Wire, The Hour, The Affair, and most recently The Pursuit of Love. And, expect on seeing West step in as Prince Charles when the highly anticipated The Crown Season 5 debuts on Netflix later this year.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Hugh Dancy (Jack Barber)

Another new addition, Hugh Dancy shows up in the Downton Abbey: A New Era cast as Jack Barber, the film director and producer who has his eyes on Lady Mary.

Throughout his career, Dancy has appeared in everything from the Black Hawk Down cast to The Jane Austen Book Club, and Confessions of a Shopaholic to Martha Marcy May Marlene, and so much more. Over on the small screen, he’s landed memorable roles on Hannibal, The Path, Homeland, and most recently on the Law & Order revival series.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates)

Golden Globe winner Joanne Froggatt is back once again as Anna Bates, one of the Crawley’s most trusted maids in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

When she’s not playing one of the main characters in the historical drama franchise, Froggatt has shown up in movies like Mary Shelley, Filth, and In Our Name. Her TV work, however, is her bread and butter and includes shows like Coronation Street, Bob the Builder (a voice role), Robin Hood, and Life on Mars (the UK original), to name a few.



(Image credit: Focus Features)

Sophie McShera (Daisy Parker)

Also back for Downton Abbey: A New Era is Sophie McShera, who once again plays Daisy Parker, the Crawley’s assistant cook.

Most of McShera’s career has been spent appearing on shows like Waterloo Road, The Job Lot, and most recently, The Queen’s Gambit. But she also landed roles in movies like Cinderella and The Personal History of David Copperfield in addition to the two Downton Abbey movies.



(Image credit: Focus Features)

Robert James-Collier (Thomas Barrow)

Robert James-Collier, who has been with the franchise since the beginning, is back once again in Downton Abbey: A New Era, playing Thomas Barrow, the estate’s conflicted under-butler.

Throughout his career, James-Collier has popped up on shows like Coronation Street, Ackley Bridge, and The Level. His film work includes The Ritual, A Christmas Star, and several other productions.



(Image credit: Focus Features)

Laura Haddock (Myrna Dalgleish)

Laura Haddock is another new addition to the Downton Abbey family, showing up in A New Era as Myrna Dalgleish, an actress who comes to the estate to star in a new film production.

Fans of the MCU will surely recognize Haddock from her portrayal of Meredith Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, which are two of the best Marvel movies. Her other film credits include Transformers: The Last Knight, Superbob, and Storage 24. Over on the TV side of things, Haddock has appeared on Da Vinci’s Demons, How Not to Live Your Life, and White Lines.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Maggie Smith (Violet Grantham, The Dowager Countess)

Returning once more as Violet Grantham, the Dowager Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey: A New Era is Dame Maggie Smith, who has been a part of the series since the beginning.

The two-time Academy Award winner (The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, California Suite) is probably best known for her work in the Harry Potter movies, having portrayed Minerva McGonagall in all eight movies. Her other notable works include Death on the Nile (the 1978 version), Gosford Park, Travels with My Aunt, and countless others.



(Image credit: Focus Features)

Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley)

Back again as Cora Crawley in Downton Abbey: A New Era is Elizabeth McGovern, who has portrayed the character since the original series kicked off more than a decade ago.

In addition to her work in the Downton Abbey franchise, McGovern has appeared in movies like Kick-Ass, Woman in Gold, and Once Upon a Time in America. Her TV work includes Freezing, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, and the 2019 BBC production of War of the Worlds.



(Image credit: Focus Features)

Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith)

Returning to Downton Abbey: A New Era as Edith Pelham, Marchioness of Hexham, is Laura Carmichael, another longtime fixture of the franchise.

Since landing her breakout role on the original Downton Abbey series, Carmichael has shown up in movies like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and A United Kingdom. Her TV work includes The Spanish Princess, The Secrets She Keeps, and Marcella.



(Image credit: Focus Features)

Jim Carter (Charles Carson)

Jim Carter returns in Downton Abbey: A New Era as Charles Carson, the former butler at the massive estate who still has the Crawley family, and their home, in his best interests.

Throughout his career, Carter has appeared in film and TV projects like Richard III, The Witches, Top Secret!, Shakespeare in Love, Screen Two, Murder Most Horrid, and countless others going back to the early 1980s. But his career didn’t start there, as Carter was an accomplished stage performer dating back to the early 1970s.



(Image credit: Focus Features)

Phyllis Logan (Elsie Carson)

Phyllis Logan returns once more as Elsie Carson, the head housekeeper of the Crawley’s estate in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Since breaking out with her lauded performance in 1983’s Another Time, Another Place, Logan has gone on to appear in movies like Nineteen Eighty-Four, Nativity!, The Dark Sun, and a few dozen others. Her TV work is even more prolific, thanks to appearances on shows like Lovejoy, Midsomer Murders, Hope and Glory, The Good Karma Hospital, and many, many more.



(Image credit: Focus Features)

Nathalie Baye (Madame Montmirail)

Nathalie Baye joins the fray in Downton Abbey: A New Era as Madame Montmirail, one of the owners of the French estate the Crawley’s visit while their home is being used as a film shoot.

Throughout her career, Baye has appeared in everything from Catch Me If You Can to Day for Night, and Strange Affair to The Assistant, with dozens upon dozens of other credits to her name.



(Image credit: Focus Features)

Jonathan Zaccaï (Monsieur Montmirail)

Jonathan Zaccaï, another notable newcomer to the franchise, shows up in Downton Abbey: A New Era as the Marquis de Montmirail.

Zaccaï has spent the vast majority of his career starring in French-speaking films like Seaside, Room of Death, and With Love… from the Age of Reason, but some may recognize him from his portrayal of King Philip of France in Ridley Scott’s 2010 film, Robin Hood.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Allen Leech (Tom Branson)

Allen Leech returns as Tom Branson in Downton Abbey: A New Era, a role he has played since the show got its start back in 2010.

Even before he landed what some would call the role of a lifetime, Leech built up a nice career for himself with shows like Rome and The Tudors, though he has found some success since then with the likes of Black Mirror (which is returning, per Variety) and The Good Doctor. His film work includes The Imitation Game and Bohemian Rhapsody.



(Image credit: Focus Features)

Penelope Wilton (Isobel Grey, Lady Merton)

And back again once more is Penelope Wilton, who portrays Isobel Grey, Lady Merton on the Downton Abbey: A New Era cast.

Throughout her legendary career, Wilton has landed roles in movies like Shaun of the Dead, Match Point, BFG, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Pride & Prejudice, and the 2022 Netflix movie schedule entry, Operation Mincemeat. Her TV work includes several episodes of Doctor Who, Bob & Rose, and After Life.



(Image credit: Focus Features)

Other Members Of The Downton Abbey: A New Era Cast

But, that is just the beginning of the Downton Abbey: A New Era cast, as the list of actors and actresses popping up in the highly anticipated affair could go on for days and days. Here are just a few more of the stars who appear: Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Harry Hadden-Paton, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Douglas Reith, and Imelda Staunton.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is currently playing in theaters. Don't forget to check out all the other great 2022 movie releases coming your way in the near future.