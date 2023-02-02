Drew Barrymore Reflects On Ever After Nearly 25 Years Later And Explains How It Changed Her View Of The World
Remember when she was Cinderella?
Among the many Cinderella movies we’ve seen over the years, 1998’s Ever After has long been one of the most charming of them all. Drew Barrymore most definitely had a lot to do with that by bringing life to a more brainy version of the classic rags-to-riches story. With nearly 25 years between the movie’s release and today, Barrymore shared what the movie meant to her.
Barrymore shared her thoughts on Ever After while recently promoting her kids Netflix series Princess Power, which she executive produced alongside fellow morning TV host Savannah Guthrie. When asked about a time when she was empowered as a woman in her career, the Charlie’s Angels actress said this:
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Barrymore shared that the movie came in an important time in her life when she was making bigger decisions about what types of narratives she wanted to be a part of in Hollywood. She continued:
Drew Barrymore has gone in all sorts of directions throughout her career, between getting her start as a child actor in E.T. and the first Firestarter movie before the 2022 remake, her many rom-com roles and her iconic Scream cameo. When Ever After came around, the actress was in her early 20s, and as she shared, the movie’s message actually changed her view of the world and empowered her to not follow the typical storyline we’ve been told over and over in fairytales.
The actress also said that she believes when we’re told a “change of narrative,” it can change our lives as girls and women and it can be a really powerful thing. We don’t always think about how important media can be in how its messaging affects our society, but seeing a Cinderella be more focused on intellectual ideas than being married off not only had a profound effect on Barrymore, but loads of audiences in the late ‘90s.
Ever After starred Dougray Scott as the prince to Barrymore’s Cinderella and Anjelica Huston as her wicked stepmother. Fans of the movie will also remember that Barrymore’s character totally befriends Leonardo da Vinci. The movie hit theaters nearly 25 years ago, on July 31, 1998, to positive reviews and commercial success.
If you’re feeling nostalgic for Ever After, you can stream it now with a Hulu subscription. Drew Barrymore’s children’s series, Princess Power, is now streaming on Netflix.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.