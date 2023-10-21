Dune: Part Two’s Austin Butler Talks Agreeing To Play Feyd-Rautha For The ‘Terror Of The Challenge’
The actor didn't immediately walked into this role confidently.
Although Austin Butler first came to prominence in the mid-to-late 2000s from his early performances on TV shows like Zoey 101 and Ruby & the Rockits, the last several years have seen him morph into a bonafide movie star thanks to the likes of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Elvis, the latter of which netted him an Academy Award nomination. Next year, Butler will venture into sci-fi territory with Dune: Part Two, and the actor has talked about how the “terror of the challenge” led to him agreeing to play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, one of the 2024 movie release’s prominent new characters.
Butler was first reported to be in talks to play Baron Vladimir Harkonnen’s youngest nephew back in March 2022, five months after it was confirmed filmmaker Denis Villenuve would get to chronicle the second half of Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 novel on the big screen. Butler’s casting was confirmed shortly thereafter, and as the actor recalled while chatting with Dune: Part Two costar Josh Brolin for Interview Magazine, although he was nervous to play the role, it’s fear that is now one of the primary factors to him joining a project:
Austin Butler is the third actor to play Feyd-Rautha, following behind Sting in David Lynch’s Dune and Matt Keeslar in the Frank Herbert’s Dune TV miniseries. Even though a script wasn’t ready by the time he met with Denis Villeneuve, he was already feeling the pressure of playing this character, but that was more than enough incentive for him to decide Dune: Part Two was worth doing. After all, terror is what motivated him while he was performing in Elvis (which can be viewed with a Max subscription), with the actor continuing:
While the public still has a ways to go to see Butler’s performance in Dune: Part Two, there’s already quite a bit of hype surrounding it. Villeneuve likened it to a snake, Mick Jagger and more, and Stephen McKinley Henderson, another member of the next Dune movie’s cast, said that Butler was “quite chilling” as Feyd-Rautha. Other newcomers who will appear in Part Two include Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux, and Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista are among the other returning faces.
Dune: Part Two opens in theaters on March 15, 2024. If you’d like to revisit Denis Villeneuve’s first Dune movie, it can be accessed either on Max or with a Netflix subscription. Austin Butler is also set to star opposite Tom Hardy in The Bikeriders, but that’s now been removed from the 2023 movies calendar after previously being set for December 1.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
