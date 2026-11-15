Dustin Hoffman Tried To 'Fire Himself' From Rain Man, But A Tom Cruise Scene Changed His Mind
An Oscar-winning role that almost didn’t happen
There is no question that Raymond Babbitt in Rain Man is one of Dustin Hoffman’s most celebrated roles. Hoffman won his second career Oscar for the role in the Barry Levinson-directed hit co-starring Tom Cruise as Ray’s brother, Charlie. The movie, which can be seen with an HBO Max subscription, received widespread acclaim, winning Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay at the 1989 Oscars. Cruise, however, wasn’t nominated (he has still never won an Oscar), which is a shame, because not only is he great in Rain Man, but he also played a key role in Hoffman staying with the movie, even though he “fired himself” on the first day of filming.
The legendary Hoffman recently sat down with GQ to do a career retrospective, and when talking about Rain Man, he told the story of how he really hated the way things were going on the first day of production. He thought his own performance of the autistic Ray was so poor that he told Levinson he would be happy to pay for the time, but he wanted to bail out early. Hoffman said of that first day:
Levinson, to his credit, didn’t want to hear that from Hoffman and convinced him to stick with it for a couple of weeks, because he trusted that Hoffman would find the character. So Hoffman stayed on, but still had serious doubts. They went on for a few days, and Hoffman was still frustrated, unable to really find Raymond’s core.
While praising Cruise for his work ethic (and presumably his patience), Hoffman talks about another scene between the two actors as they drive across the country later in the movie. Shot after shot, Cruise was ad-libbing, and Hoffman, in his own words, explains that he just hated what he (Hoffman) was doing across from Cruise:
This goes on for reel after reel, and Hoffman still isn’t feeling it. He went one:
What Levinson had found in those scenes was that Hoffman had Ray. Hoffman realized that Levinson was right. He had found the character, and the rest is history. Rain Man and Dustin Hoffman would go on to win all those awards, and the movie remains, almost 4 decades later, one of the most beloved movies of the era. It really is too bad Cruise didn’t get the recognition he clearly deserved for one of his best roles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.