Jessica Chastain Finally Dressed As Jessica Rabbit (And I’m Surprised It’s Happening After Halloween)

This year’s celebrity Halloween costumes were well worth talking about. From Zendaya channeling a 2000s Halle Berry to Carmen Electra going full Catwoman , the creativity that went into each costume was truly impressive. But even though Halloween is over, actress Jessica Chastain has taken it upon herself to dress up as Jessica Rabbit. I’ve got to say, I’m surprised this is happening shortly after the spooky season, but I'm not mad at it.

In many of Chastain’s best movies, she takes on a variety of looks. Whether it’s early 20th-century garb in Crimson Peak or portraying a blonde ‘60s housewife in The Help, each film's costume really adds to her transformative performances. But I have to say that even though the Oscar winner didn't dress as Jessica Rabbit for a movie, this costume is still quite impressive. It's unclear if her Flaunt Magazine photoshoot actually happened after Halloween, but the photographer is sharing pics on his Instagram now:

Whoa, baby! I can’t believe it’s taken this long for the Zero Dark Thirty actress to dress as this sultry animated character. That shiny, silk red dress is the perfect way to show the femme fatale character’s seductive qualities. This has always been a perfect fit for her, as she’s already got the Who Framed Roger Rabbit character’s first name and her signature red locks. Now, we just need to hear Chastain sing “Why Don’t You Do Right?” and she’s a shoo-in for her own Jessica Rabbit live-action solo movie (if a studio ever chooses to greenlight one).

Of course, Jessica Chastain isn't the first person to ever channel the beloved cartoon character. This past Halloween, 90 Day Fiancé’s Kara Leona had a perfect Jessica Rabbit costume , with her dark red hair matching her red dress perfectly. Also, in 2015, Heidi Klum’s Jessica Rabbit costume looked just like the cartoon (and it was kinda scary). Chloe Bailey, dressed as Roger Rabbit’s wife for Halloween in 2024, was also very eye-popping with her sequined red dress, long purple gloves and cigarette holder.

While I think Chastain's shoot would've been well-timed for Halloween, I think it's refreshing to see her as the “Drawn That Way” icon after the fact. Her vintage, glamorous appearance is like looking at a red-headed Marilyn Monroe. It’s hard to look away.

Of course, there's also a good reason the character is so beloved, as she's not only her own woman but she also stands by her man (or rabbit). While some may say Rabbit is too attractive for Roger , she said in Who Framed Roger Rabbit that it didn’t take much for her husband to win her over. The show-stopping cartoon simply said, “He makes me laugh.” In that way, she's not a vain character, and it's not hard to see why she's so respected.

Needless to say, Jessica Chastain was born to wear this costume, and she once again proves that she's a truly fabulous star. Here's hoping this won't be the last time she decides to channel a beloved character of any kind.

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