Some Of The Olsen Twins’ Iconic Movies Are Finally Streaming, But I’m Still Hoping Another Film Gets Added

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may be best known for their shared role as Michelle Tanner on Full House, but the child actors -- who eventually left Hollywood -- also launched their own cinematic universe of sorts. In the '90s and early 2000s, the duo starred in several TV and direct-to-video movies. For the longest time, most of these movies were only available to fans who owned the hard copies, but that’s starting to change as a handful of their movies have popped up on Prime Video (though one of my favorite titles hasn't been added).

Unlike most movies that are released, the highly successful Olsen twins managed to retain all the rights to a majority of their films after buying out the co-founder and former manager of their entertainment company, making them their own bosses. This allowed Mary-Kate and Ashley to control how their films were distributed and thus kept them off streaming services. It’s unclear what has changed, but it seems like the Olsens have realized how sought-after these films are to their millennial fans and have started to loosen the reins. As a fan of the Mary-Kate and Ashley Cinematic Universe, I’m ecstatic.

Eight Mary-Kate And Ashley Movies Are Streaming Right Now

As of writing this, eight Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movies are currently available to stream for Prime Video subscription holders. Four of them are from the early days of the twins’ career and were filmed while Full House was still airing new seasons. The titles include To Grandmother’s House We Go, a Christmas movie and the first of their television films; the Halloween flick Double Double Toil and Trouble; It Takes Two, a loose book-to-screen adaptation of Mark Twain’s The Prince and the Pauper; and How the West Was Fun.

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There are also four films from the twins’ post-Full House days, including Passport to Paris, Billboard Dad, Switching Goals and one of my personal favorites and their final movie, New York Minute. Needless to say, this is a sweet lineup, but can I just take a moment to highlight one flick that's not present?

The Olsen Twins Film I’m Still Hoping Will Get Added

While the rest of us were being "normal kids," the Olsen twins were busy producing and starring in a total of fourteen movies between 1992 and 2004. Eight films aren't a bad start, but there are still a lot that need to be added to complete the Mary-Kate and Ashley Cinematic Universe. However, there is one movie that I need to be added ASAP: the 2001 flick Holiday in the Sun.

In the film, Mary-Kate and Ashley play the Stewart twins, whose parents surprise them with a trip to Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas over their winter break. I vividly remember being in awe, listening to “Island in the Sun” play as the twins jet off to the Caribbean. And if Prime Video needs another reason to get the rights to Holiday in the Sun ASAP, it also serves as Megan Fox’s film debut.

Still, The Streaming News Is Exciting For Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Fans

As bummed as I and several other Olsen twin fans are that Holiday in the Sun isn’t one of the eight featured on Prime Video (as of now), it doesn’t put too much of a damper on the reveal. After all, we’ve waited years for even one of their films to hit streaming services, and now we have access to half their filmography.

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Despite there being no official word from Prime Video, news of the release did travel fast on social media, with fans sharing their joy on X:

ally_sheehan: PSA MILLENNIAL WOMEN (most) MARY-KATE AND ASHLEY MOVIES ARE NOW ON PRIME VIDE

PSA MILLENNIAL WOMEN (most) MARY-KATE AND ASHLEY MOVIES ARE NOW ON PRIME VIDE CTinaDiva : “It takes two” starring Mary-Kate and Ashley is now available to stream and I need the internet gif makers to get on it cause I’ve wanted to use a gif of “SO KISS ALREADY” So many times and it’s not available! Help [Prime Video].

: “It takes two” starring Mary-Kate and Ashley is now available to stream and I need the internet gif makers to get on it cause I’ve wanted to use a gif of “SO KISS ALREADY” So many times and it’s not available! Help [Prime Video]. hamobg : Bruh gonna resubscribe to prime video if they actually do have the Mary Kate & Ashley movies

: Bruh gonna resubscribe to prime video if they actually do have the Mary Kate & Ashley movies mightyTHUNDA : Just saw on IG all the Mary-Kate and Ashley movies are on Prime, I'm gonna plan an entire weekend dedicated to me watching all them movies the way I used to 🥹

: Just saw on IG all the Mary-Kate and Ashley movies are on Prime, I'm gonna plan an entire weekend dedicated to me watching all them movies the way I used to 🥹 OhMeOhMy_Breezy: Prime video has some of my fave Mary-Kate and Ashley movies! Bout to put my daughters on!

I guess it’s time for me to pause my marathon of watching all the new and upcoming Christmas movies and head over to Prime Video to revisit some of these gems. Maybe if enough of us watch, the streamer will add Holiday in the Sun or any of the other Olsen twins movies!