More Evidence Sydney Sweeney Might Be Following In Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Footsteps And Planning A Move

As Sydney Sweeney continues to generate buzz due to her acting career, buzzy lingerie line, those splashy ads and more business ventures, there’s been a continued focus on her personal life. That includes her relationship with Scooter Braun, who has reportedly been helping her make career decisions. As rumors continue to swirl around their relationship, it’s been alleged that Sweeney wants to move to the UK. Now, there’s apparently more evidence that she’s planning a move like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s.

There May Be Reason To Think Sydney Sweeney Is Planning To Find A New Home

Not only has it been alleged that the Euphoria alum is looking for a new residence in the UK, and this claim has sparked a bit of speculation. A recent report from The Sun sheds more light on the purported matter and, according to the outlet, Sweeney recently viewed a property in the village of Little Tew. Per a source, the actress has allegedly informed her people in her inner circle that she’s aiming to split her time between the UK and her multiple properties in the United States. A source for the tabloid also said this:

Sydney has ­visited the Cotswolds twice in the past ten months, and absolutely loves it. She viewed property there within the past three months.

If Sweeney were to make the move, she would actually become just another one of the famous people who live in the area. Among the celebrities who live in the area are David and Victoria Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi (whose house was thought to have flooded in 2024) and Jeremy Clarkson. The Sun’s insider went on to allege that due to the presence of multiple stars, Sweeney wouldn’t have to worry about residents making a fuss over her, and there’s apparently another benefit:

She doesn’t get bothered by locals, who are all well-used to seeing A-listers, and finds village life incredibly cute and quaint. It’s also a huge change of pace from LA and all the vultures circling. And she can lead a more peaceful life in the countryside. Pinewood Studios are also only about an hour away, meaning she could easily stay at home while filming should she land the gig.

This should all be taken with a grain of salt, considering that no one from Sydney Sweeney’s camp has confirmed or denied that she’s planning to make a new home across the pond. Still, this news comes at an interesting time, considering what’s been going on with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as of late.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are In The Midst Of A Transition

It was reported this past August that Markle and Prince Harry were moving back to the UK alongside their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. For the past six years, the pair lived in Montecito, California, as they relocated to the state after stepping back from roles as senior members of the British Royal Family. Harry and Markle reportedly used a private jet to return to the UK, and the trip allegedly cost them $120,000 in total.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Since returning to the country, the Duke and Duchess’ family has reportedly stayed with friends in the aforementioned Cotswolds. Earlier this month, though, it was reported that the pair had already slightly relocated. Apparently Markle, Harry and their brood moved to the “main house” on the estate after having lived in a “property on the estate.” As for the couple’s attempts to find a place of their own, it’s been alleged that their search has been stalled due to their “champagne tastes” purportedly not matching their financial portfolio.

The public at large will just have to wait and see whether the Duke and Duchess manage to land on a new property in the Cotswolds or somewhere else in the UK. In the meantime, those interested in updates on Sydney Sweeney may continue to watch for any further evidence of a reported move.