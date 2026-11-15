Oprah Just Found Out People NOT Named Tom Cruise Can Actually Order The Tom Cruise Christmas Cake
My mouth is already watering!
For a number of families, the Christmas Season is all about Santa Claus and his gift-giving, but in Hollywood, Santa comes in the shape of Tom Cruise and his famous Christmas cake. Even Oprah Winfrey spends the holiday season waiting around for the legendary coconut cake to arrive on her doorstep. However, that seems to be changing this year now that Oprah has discovered the cake isn’t as exclusive as she thought.
That’s right: the Queen of Favorite Things and one of the most influential pop culture figures in the world used to wait all year for the infamous cake, just like Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell, longtime cake recipient Kristen Dunst, and, most recently, Digger scene partner Riz Ahmed. It’s hard to imagine any celebrity sitting around waiting for a cake to be delivered to them, especially Oprah, who has the ability to get whatever she wants. Yet that’s how all these stars have been spending their holiday season for several decades. Winfrey recently said:
Now, I don’t think anyone thought Cruise was baking the Christmas coconut cakes himself. While he’s a talented actor and impressive stuntman, baking is time-consuming, and his schedule is usually packed. The identity of the bakery that prepares the cakes isn't a total secret, but now, Oprah has let that cat out of the bag on a grand scale.
During a podcast taping (shared on Instagram) where she had several caregivers in attendance, Winfrey revealed that Doan’s Family Bakery in Los Angeles was the one responsible for the Hollywood Christmas tradition and that anyone, including us normal people, can order the cake.
The Emmy-Award-winning host rejoiced at being able to order the cake whenever she wants. And in true Oprah fashion, her first instinct was to share the good news with those in her life:
I'm wondering how Cruise will feel knowing that Winfrey has further emphasized the source of his famous gift With this, might he consider changing up his yuletide tradition and switch to something? It's hard to say, but even if he did, I'm sure he'd think of something just as special. After all, the Mission Impossible star is known for his generosity, like never forgetting to call Rosie O’Donnell for her birthday.
Winfrey shares the same generosity gene with Cruise, of course, so it’s no surprise that she instantly felt the need to share the cake with not only her friends and family, but also the caregivers in attendance for the podcast taping. Yep, everyone in the audience was promised a delicious coconut cake would be delivered to their door courtesy of Goldbelly. Check out the full clip below:
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I would be insanely jealous, but of course, the good news is that anyone can order the cake from Goldbelly right now. It’s not exactly cheap, but it might be worth it to say that I’ve tried the infamous “Tom Cruise Cake,” thanks to Oprah.
Danielle Bruncati is a writer and pop culture enthusiast from Southern California. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Television Writing and Producing from a top film school. Her goal is to one day be the writer on a show/movie covered by Cinemablend, but for now, she's excited to be a Freelance Writer here.
Danielle watches just about everything, but her favorite shows and movies often land in the YA and romantic comedy spaces. When she's not writing, she can be found wandering around Disneyland or hanging out with her laughter-hating corgi.
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