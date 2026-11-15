I’m Not Rooting For JD And Elliot To Get Back Together On Scrubs (At Least Not This Week)

SPOILERS are ahead for Scrubs Season 2 through episode 8. Catch up with a Hulu subscription before reading ahead!

Ever since the Scrubs revival made its way onto the 2026 TV schedule, I’ve been tuning in, and it really hasn’t disappointed. Last season was good, but I think Season 2 has been especially stellar, and that has a lot to do with what subject matter is getting the spotlight. The new season reeled me in with Dr. Cox’s health developments, but now I’m really hooked thanks to what’s going on with J.D. and Elliot’s relationship. And, I think it’s time I discuss it.

(Image credit: Disney/Sergei Bachlakov)

I’m Oddly Loving Scrubs’ Divorce Plotline

When Scrubs returned to TV, I was instantly taken aback by the choice to make J.D. and Elliot exes. Bill Lawrence defended the decision to CinemaBlend months ago, saying that the couple just couldn’t go a few episodes without “being a horrible couple,” so he wanted to be realistic.

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While it bummed me out at first, I’m starting to really appreciate the sort of nuanced conversations that come with J.D. and Elliot no longer being together. They’re both still co-workers and co-parents, so they have to make it work as friends, but I just don’t feel like I see enough relationships like this on TV. My own parents have been divorced for awhile, and I’ve watched their relationship evolve in a new way amidst still being my parents. I know it’s quite common, and yet, for many TV couples it’s either them being together or not.

On that topic, the episode from a couple of weeks ago, “My Story,” really threw me for a loop in the best way. In it, we’re led to believe that J.D. and Elliot end up going to dinner together and deciding to try to make things work again. We learned more about why things fell apart between them, too. But ultimately, we learn the whole scenario is happening in J.D.’s head, and he decides not to pursue their relationship in fear of hurting her once again.

(Image credit: ABC)

Why I’m Hesitant For J.D. And Elliot To Get Back Together

I’m all for love, and a part of me wants to see these two back together, but I'm also really enjoying seeing this unique dynamic on Scrubs. There’s clearly a lot of real love between them, but they were also famously on-again-off again throughout the original run of Scrubs. It feels like we’re getting to watch these two attempt to heal in real time and decide how to go forward in their lives, between being busy medical professionals and being parents, too.

I guess for the time being I’m not thinking about whether I want them together ultimately or not, I just want to continue to see this difficult dynamic between them be explored. I think Scrubs is one of those few shows that can simultaneously be hilarious and emotional, and I think what’s going on between J.D. and Elliot is something worth stretching out for a while.