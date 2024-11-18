John Mulaney Was Offered The Chance To Audition For Home Alone As A Kid, And Now I’m Seeing Kevin McCallister In A Totally Different Light

One of my favorite types of Hollywood anecdotes is the “what-if casting” story. And recently, comedian John Mulaney shared a glimpse of a what-if for one of the best Christmas movies of all time . According to the Big Mouth star, he was offered the chance to audition for Home Alone as a kid, which has me looking at the film's lead character in a new light. What if the Baby J performer had taken on the role of precocious 8-year-old Kevin McCallister? This certainly would have changed one of the best movies of the 1990s .

The comedian recently recounted in a GQ interview for the outlet's Actually Me series that back in 1989, at seven-year-old, he was part of a local children’s improv group called The Rugrats, and he caught the eye of someone involved in casting Home Alone. This led to an invitation for him and his parents to consider auditioning. As the stand-up comic hilariously remembered:

I was offered to audition for the role of Kevin in Home Alone… My mom thought about it for a little while. I was getting a booster shot, and my mom waited until we were at the pediatrician and then told me, ‘Your dad and I have talked, and we’re not gonna let you audition for that movie,’ and then I got a booster shot. I think it was like… Maybe if we put the two bad things at once, they’ll neutralize each other. But I remember both, and I dislike them both.

It is indeed intriguing to think about what the Mulaney star's version of Kevin would've been like. Even though the former Saturday Night Live writer missed his chance at Hollywood glory as a kid, he’s the first to admit the role of Kevin McCallister went to the right person. In classic fashion, the Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers star gave credit where credit is due with a mix of genuine admiration and his signature comedic flair:

I do want to say for the record, there is no better performance in the 1990s than Macaulay Culkin and ‘Home Alone,’ and he deserved an Oscar nomination and an Oscar for that role. [joking] If you have a Macaulay Culkin story, call me at my personal number.

It’s peak Mulaney—a heartfelt acknowledgment of Culkin’s legendary turn as Kevin, wrapped in just enough humor to keep things lighthearted. And, let's be honest: I cannot imagine anyone else in the part of Kevin. I mean, just look at all the straight-to-DVD sequels no one asked for , reboots and remakes of Home Alone and how hard it is to find a young star as charismatic as Culkin or Kevin.

As much as I love the Spider-Ham performer, I don’t think he would have brought the same kind of gravitas to one of the best comedies of the 90s . You can check out his GQ segment below:

This Home Alone casting story is one of those delightful “what-could-have-been” tales that remind us how delicate the casting process can be—and how pivotal it is to get a movie just right. While imagining whether or not an eight-year-old Mulaney would have brought the dry humor and razor-sharp delivery he’s known for, it’s hard to argue with his own assessment: Macaulay Culkin had so much personality at such a young age . That spark made him perfect for the part, and his performance has stood the test of time as one of the most memorable of the decade–which is probably why the child star is still acting today.

The next time you queue up Home Alone for your annual Christmas watch, take a moment to appreciate the "what-ifs" and "what-could-have-beens" that helped shape this classic. As for John Mulaney, you can watch him do what he does best, telling jokes, in his most recent special, Baby J.