Dwayne Johnson Has Dealt With Lots Of Flak For That Moana Wig, But His Co-Star Has A Different Take

The remake of Moana is set to hit the 2026 movie calendar this summer, marking the latest entry in Disney’s quest to create live-action remakes for its animated catalog. There’s been quite a bit of criticism surrounding the film, especially about Dwayne Johnson’s wig, ever since the first trailer dropped. But now, his Moana co-star is speaking up with a totally different viewpoint.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, a video of which was posted to their X account, Catherine Laga'aia, who stars as the titular warrior, talked about how she sees Dwayne Johnson's hair—or the lack of it, really. While everyone else is buzzing about his wavy Maui hair, she said she mostly knew him in his character's costume. For her, it was his bald look that took some getting used to. She explained:

Well, funny thing is I now recognize Dwayne with the wig. So everybody else is very used to, like, a bald DJ but, to me, he should be in a wig and tattoos.

In the movie, Dwayne Johnson is back as Maui, decked out in 40 pounds of prosthetics and that headline-making wig. He’s pumped about getting another shot at the character in a new way, seeing it as a chance to represent Polynesian culture. The former WWE star also knows how beloved the original is and wants to make sure it’s treated with reverence. However, not everyone is on board with the movie's look, including the characters' costumes, and there have been quite a few critics have voiced their opinions.

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The 19-year-old Moana actress says that as soon as she saw the actor in costume, she knew the movie would work. As she expounded on:

So the first time I ever saw him, it was kind of the last piece of the puzzle to go together. I’d seen the boat. I kind of — I’d seen my costume in my wig, but getting to see him in his full getup, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is gonna work.’

The animated movie Moana was released in 2016 and was a big hit, grossing over $600 million at the box office. But what really took off was its popularity on streaming. People with a Disney+ subscription practically had it on repeat, making it one of the most-watched films in the early 2020s. Because of this success, they released a sequel in 2024 and began work on the live-action version, likely thanks to its strong performance on streaming.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Whoever took on the job of turning the animated film into a live-action movie had a tough road ahead. The director, Thomas Kail, who directed Hamilton on stage and for Disney+, admitted he knew the original animated film was "in people’s molecules" and incredibly special to many audiences. Still, he was excited to give it a shot and see what he could do with the material.

The trailer definitely made waves, racking up almost 7 million views. But it’s tough to ignore the mixed reactions that came after. Even Weird Al couldn’t resist poking fun at The Rock’s wig. Just like when the first footage of the live-action Moana dropped, fans are asking, “Why do we really need this?” Some have even said it feels like a Saturday Night Live skit. Still, the stars of the film have their own takes on the whole situation, just as the responses to the wig do. So maybe we’re being a bit too harsh; let's give both the movie and the wig a fair shot.

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Moana hits theaters on July 10, 2026.