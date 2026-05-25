Do Georgie & Mandy Really Jump Over The Baby In The Intro? Montana Jordan Gave Me The Ins And Outs
I had to know.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 is done, and fans can currently stream all of the episodes with a Paramount+ subscription. With the series not returning to the 2026 TV schedule until fall, there's plenty of time to get up to speed. At the same time, there's also plenty of time to address some important questions about the show. On that note, CinemaBlend had to confirm whether or not Emily Osment actually jumps over the baby in the show's opening credits.
I had a chance to speak with Montana Jordan about Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and I finally asked him something I've wanted to know for years. Did they jump over the Cee Cee actress while filming the intro? Was there a stunt baby involved? Is it added in post-production? Jordan was happy to clear everything up:
I assumed they didn't actually jump over a baby, but you know what they say about making assumptions. Honestly, I do laugh at the idea of Osment leaping over a prop baby, all the same, along with the pressure to get that jump just right in high heels!
After an exciting Season 2 finale, the series is looking ahead. It means more opportunities for Georgie and Mandy to split up as well as the potential for Iain Armitage to return as Sheldon. Of course, with time passing it also means Cee Cee is getting a little older. It's a thrill for Montana Jordan, who relishes any chance to do episodes with the baby actors:
Like many babies in sitcoms, Cee Cee's role is to be seen and not heard and, in a number of cases, she doesn't appear in an episode at all. All in all, it feels as though she's featured more in Young Sheldon, but, as someone who has raised both an infant and a toddler, I can imagine the nuances of handling a little one in the context of a TV show.
That said, Cee Cee looked like an almost-3-year-old in the latest episode, and it has me wondering if she'll be more a part of the story when the titular couple does split. If so, I wonder who the producers would cast to play the role in a more prominent capacity (and if they'd end up being the next star of a future spinoff in The Big Bang Theory universe. It's not wild to think about that already, considering a universe-breaking spinoff is on the way.
For now, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage continues to be primarily about the two main characters, though supporting characters like Ruben and Connor also get more to do in Season 2. We'll see if that kind of character development continues in the next season and if even Cee Cee gets a bigger role down the road.
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Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 is available to stream in its entirety on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.
Be on the lookout for information regarding when Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 will hit CBS in the fall. I'm eager to see how the intro changes with time, too, as well as what might happen once Cee Cee becomes too big for someone to leap over her!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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