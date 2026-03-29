Fans Have Been Roasting The Rock’s Moana Look, But The ‘Pounds Of Hair’ It Took To Achieve It Don't Sound Fun

Disney’s live-action Moana remake is on the way, and fans were treated to the first official trailer this past week. While some viewers seemed impressed with what they saw, there were those who had some strong thoughts about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s look as Maui. The biggest point of contention there seems to be the wig Johnson is wearing while playing the character, and fans have been roasting it. Johnson has also shared comments on wearing the faux locks, and his description of that doesn’t sound that pleasant.

What Have Fans Been Saying About The Rock’s Maui Hair?

It’s long been known that Johnson would reprise his role as the tattooed demigod in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake. However, aside from a few stray set photos, fans didn’t have a good look at the wrestler-turned-actor in costume until just recently. Following the trailer drop, many took to social media, and they didn’t hold back their thoughts. Many seem to believe the wig seems a bit clunky or awkward. Check out what just a handful of fans on X had to say about the hair:

The Rock could’ve paid his own money to get a better wig. Who sent the PA, at Disney, to the beauty store to get that pack of yaki? - @AshleyShyMiller

I know the Wicked wig techs saw that Moana trailer and giggled - @paulswhtn

Disney got too much money to have Dwayne in that Freetress shake-and-go synthetic wig in the live action Moana trailer. - @GeauxGabrielle

Idk how to explain it but even with a wig it still gives The Rock - @tinaturttle

I think people don’t know what they’re upset about. My issue isn’t The Rock playing him. My issue is they should have done better with the character design. It’s just the same Rock with the tattoos and a lazy badly done wig. - @Kevin_Omega_97

Anyone who wants to better understand just how far-reaching this wig situation has become should know that even “Weird Al” Yankovic weighed in on it. This past week, the comedian and singer shared a still of The Rock as his Moana character and mused that the “Weird Al biopic sequel is currently on hold” but that actors “keep sending in headshots.” All in all, it feels as though the Internet is having a lot of fun with all of this, but that’s apparently not the feeling Johnson had while filming.

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Why Was It Uncomfortable For Dwayne Johnson To Film As Maui?

It goes without saying that The Rock had a lot of fake hair on his head, and such wigs can be quite heavy. The director of the film, Thomas Kail previously said the hair weighed 7 pounds wet. Johnson himself spoke about that during a recent interview with EW and revealed just how much the wig – along with his prosthetics and a body suit – weighed. (And I’m shaking at the mere thought of having to wear all of that):

The thing that became a challenge, that I had to work through very quickly, that I didn't anticipate was the prosthetics and the hair and then the body. That is an additional 40 pounds on you. There's a freedom when you perform, whether it's as an actor or singing. So that was an adjustment on how to actually work my emotions through the 40 pounds of prosthetics and hair and body that I had on me.

Having an extra 40 pounds of weight on me under any circumstances seems tiring, so I can’t even imagine having to act and be physical while keeping all of that on. I suppose that’s why Johnson is a professional, though, as this movie was far from his first rodeo. On that note, before he began production on Moana, he also had to gain muscle for The Smashing Machine and hold onto that body mass to film as Maui. (I feel like I need a nap due to just explaining that.)

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Check out Moana and its sequel along with other great animated films on Disney+. Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. Fans can also go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month. They can also save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a year.

Moving away from The Rock’s hair brouhaha and his time filming, though, it seems there are those who are still curious regarding the need for a live-action Moana movie in the first place. Despite that, Thomas Kail admitted that the OG film is “in people’s molecules,” but he still felt there was an opportunity to tell a great story in live-action. Also, Dwayne Johnson discussed his desire to further showcase Polynesian culture through the movie. Hopefully, that all shines through beyond the much-discussed wig.

The live-action Moana film is set to hit theaters on July 10 amid the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, fans can grab a Disney+ subscription and stream the 2016 animated flick on which the remake is based as well as its 2024 sequel.